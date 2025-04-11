Influencer rushes to Bryson DeChambeau’s defense following Masters’ LIV coverage controversy

Golf influencer Grant Horvat recently backed LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau amidst online flak surrounding the Masters coverage.
Round two of the Masters tournament is underway and the broadcast coverage of the event has raised questions online, sparking a controversy. Fans all over social media have expressed their dissatisfaction about LIV Golf players not getting enough screen time.
YouTube golfer and winner of the Creator Classic, Grant Horvat hopped on his Instagram handle without wasting any time fighting for the feature of Bryson DeChambeau in the coverage.
Horvat posted an Instagram story with the caption:
"How can I not see Bryson right now?"
The Masters' coverage has seemingly caused an uproar online as people are questioning why the American golfer is not in a featured group.
While one group of fans has expressed their disappointment about not getting to watch Bryson DeChambeau's performance, few others have directed fans to use the Masters' app to stream their favorite players.
Below are a few tweets by X users about the Masters' coverage:
Even as the weekend line-up is taking shape, Justin Rose still sits at the top of the leaderboard with a round two score of 71. Bryson De Chambeau bagged the second spot on the leaderboard at the end of the 18th hole with a score of 68.
Rory McIlroy recovered from a slow first-round start to finish round two with a score of 66 shooting four birdies and an eagle. He currently stands at T3 on the leaderboard.
Bryson DeChambeau shared his takeaways from playing at the Masters over the years
The 31-year-old golfer is currently playing his ninth Masters tournament and his best finish to date at the event was the T6 position.
Ahead of the start of the tournament, Bryson DeChambeau was interviewed by Kira Dixon as a part of the video series Under the Umbrellas on the Masters YouTube channel.
One of the questions asked what was his takeaway from the past years he's played at Augusta. In response, DeChambeau spoke about what shots he needed to get better at.
"It's very simple. It's just a couple of the downhill shots that I have on the golf course, and uphill shots, the uneven lies," he replied (2:36 onwards).
He added:
"Making sure I know how the wind is flowing through the trees that day and executing shots and controlling my nerves. Those are the things that I've kind of learned."
The LIV golfer has created a massive fanbase for himself through his content on YouTube. Dixon mentioned how she saw most of the kids at the Drive, Putt, and Chip listed Bryson DeChambeau as their favorite golfer including a little girl using his arm lock. The golfer found it hilarious and was amazed by the influence he had.