“Too bad nobody gets to see it” - Lack of coverage around Bryson DeChambeau at the Masters leaves fans furious

Bryson DeChambeau is charging up the leaderboard at the Masters. The only problem is that a ton of fans didn't get to see his latest efforts. The LIV Golf star wasn't given much coverage while he was chipping away at the deficit, and fans were not happy about it.

Ad

Golf tournaments are notoriously difficult to follow. For example, the Masters has 95 players in the field. That's over 30 groups that have to play, and there's usually some group teeing off on every hole pretty much all the time. Ultimately, some players get missed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

That happens a lot, and fans are particularly upset that they didn't get to watch DeChambeau rise up and insert his name into contention for the title at Augusta National.

Reacting to a post about DeChambeau's Round 2 stats shared by GOLF.com on their X, one fan wrote:

"Too bad nobody gets to see it. Instead we have to watch a bunch of dudes not even in the top 10 on the leaderboard."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You can’t. Gotta love the 'greatest app and coverage' in all of sports! It’s a joke," one complained.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are other comments from fans:

"Wow just getting into golf this looks really good anyone know where I can watch him play because surely I can right?" another sarcastically asked.

"I just wanna actually watch him @TheMasters DO BETTER!" one said.

"If only we could WATCH IT," one added.

"Let’s go BD!!!" another cheered.

Ad

"Anyone know where we can watch this live?" another chimed in.

With featured groups and holes, fans can get constant coverage of the Masters, but it's not so easy to get coverage of all 95 players during the first and second rounds. It gets easier when the load is alleviated after the cut is made.

At the time of writing, DeChambeau had played 10 holes in round two, dropping his score to -7. He was two strokes back of the leader, Justin Rose.

Ad

LIV Golf star backs Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 Masters

If it comes down to it, Graeme McDowell believes Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, and Bryson DeChambeau have the best chance to win the 2025 Masters. When asked about them, the 2010 U.S. Open champion ended up raving about DeChambeau.

Bryson DeChambeau is playing well (Image via Imagn)

He said via FOX Sports:

Ad

"I think Bryson and Tyrrell Hatton... Joaquin Niemann. I watched a good bit of his run yesterday... I thought Joaco was going to have an unbelievable day. Bryson looked like he just grew into the day, he just looked like he was out there having a bunch of fun. Kind of what we expect from him nowadays."

Ad

He continued, saying Bryson DeChambeau had embraced who he is and that the world has also embraced the golfer's personality. McDowell also added that he's one of the most important golfers in the world, especially for LIV.

McDowell said:

"His game is set up for Augusta, the way he drives the ball. He can really bring Augusta right there in front of him."

At the time of writing, Bryson DeChambeau was far and away the top LIV player on the scoreboard at the 2025 Masters. He is in second place, and Patrick Reed is next in a tie for 10th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More