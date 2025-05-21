Jon Rahm opens up about ‘tough finish on Sunday’ after the 2025 PGA Championship disappointment

Jon Rahm recently teed off at the 2025 PGA Championship and was looking forward to grabbing the third Major victory of his career. However, he fell short by 7 strokes, and Scottie Scheffler clinched the Wanamaker trophy.

Despite the miss, Jon Rahm opened up about having an exceptional week at Quail Hollow. Just a few hours ago, he shared a series of images from the 2025 PGA Championship.

“Tough finish for me on Sunday, but hats off to Scottie on an amazing win - always love the battle! Thanks to the PGA of America, all of the volunteers, fans, and everyone at Quail Hollow Club for putting on a great event. Taking lots of positives with me for the rest of the year, onwards!” Rahm wrote in the caption.

Jon Rahm will now be looking forward to the 2025 US Open to win his next Major.

Jon Rahm’s performance at the 2025 PGA Championship

Jon Rahm looks on from the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship - Source: Imagn

After rallying to draw even with Scottie Scheffler thanks to a birdie on the 11th hole, Jon Rahm briefly shifted what looked like an inevitable Scheffler win into a competitive back nine at the PGA Championship.

However, the two-time major winner couldn't capitalize, missing birdie opportunities on the 14th and 15th holes and hitting errant drives on the 16th and 18th. He played the final three holes in five over par and was left reflecting on a frustrating finish.

Here's a look at his performance at the 2025 PGA Championship:

Round 1:

Hole 10, Par-5: 5

Hole 11, Par-4: 3

Hole 12, Par-4: 4

Hole 13, Par-3: 3

Hole 14, Par-4: 4

Hole 15, Par-5: 4

Hole 16, Par-4: 4

Hole 17, Par-3: 3

Hole 18, Par-4: 4

IN: 34

Hole 1, Par-4: 5

Hole 2, Par-4: 3

Hole 3, Par-4: 5

Hole 4, Par-3: 4

Hole 5, Par-4: 3

Hole 6, Par-3: 4

Hole 7, Par-5: 5

Hole 8, Par-4: 3

Hole 9, Par-4: 4

OUT: 36

Total: 70

Round 2:

Hole 1, Par-4: 4

Hole 2, Par-4: 5

Hole 3, Par-4: 4

Hole 4, Par-3: 3

Hole 5, Par-4: 4

Hole 6, Par-3: 3

Hole 7, Par-5: 4

Hole 8, Par-4: 3

Hole 9, Par-4: 4

OUT: 34

Hole 10, Par-5: 5

Hole 11, Par-4: 4

Hole 12, Par-4: 4

Hole 13, Par-3: 3

Hole 14, Par-4: 4

Hole 15, Par-5: 5

Hole 16, Par-4: 4

Hole 17, Par-3: 3

Hole 18, Par-4: 4

IN: 36

Total: 70

Round 3:

Hole 1, Par-4: 3

Hole 2, Par-4: 4

Hole 3, Par-4: 3

Hole 4, Par-3: 3

Hole 5, Par-4: 4

Hole 6, Par-3: 4

Hole 7, Par-5: 4

Hole 8, Par-4: 4

Hole 9, Par-4: 4

OUT: 33

Hole 10, Par-5: 4

Hole 11, Par-4: 5

Hole 12, Par-4: 4

Hole 13, Par-3: 3

Hole 14, Par-4: 3

Hole 15, Par-5: 4

Hole 16, Par-4: 3

Hole 17, Par-3: 4

Hole 18, Par-4: 4

IN: 34

Total: 67

Round 4:

Hole 1, Par-4: 4

Hole 2, Par-4: 4

Hole 3, Par-4: 4

Hole 4, Par-3: 3

Hole 5, Par-4: 4

Hole 6, Par-3: 3

Hole 7, Par-5: 5

Hole 8, Par-4: 3

Hole 9, Par-4: 4

OUT: 34

Hole 10, Par-5: 4

Hole 11, Par-4: 3

Hole 12, Par-4: 4

Hole 13, Par-3: 3

Hole 14, Par-4: 4

Hole 15, Par-5: 5

Hole 16, Par-4: 5

Hole 17, Par-3: 5

Hole 18, Par-4: 6

IN: 39

Total: 73

