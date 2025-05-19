"Jon Rahm was very good" - Golf insider praises the Spanish golfer after criticizing LIV Golf for his failure to win the PGA Championship

Jon Rahm was competing in the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow this week. His performance caused a popular golf analyst to blame the Saudi PIF-backed golf league's format. Shortly after that, he went on to praise the two-time major winner.

Ad

Rahm finished the PGA Championship tied for eighth place on the tournament leaderboard, scoring a total 4 under par. It's worth noting that LIV Golf duo Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau were among the top contenders for the Wanamaker Trophy. However, they weren't able to keep pace with Scottie Scheffler in the end.

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee claimed that LIV Golf's 54 hole format was the reason for their failure to sustain their bid for the major championship. Chamblee's comments on Golf Channel were shared by NUCLR Golf on X (previously Twitter).

Ad

Trending

"It matters where you play to be sharp, to be at your best, to test yourself against the best, which they’re not playing against the best week in and week out. Scottie Scheffler is, at the highest level. When it mattered the most, 16, 17 and 18, when you had to hit shots, when you had to control your nerves, when you had to control the rhythm of your golf swing, Scottie had it, Bryson didn’t, Rahm didn’t."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shortly after this, Chamblee shared a tweet, where he praised the Legion XIII captain. Below the golf analyst's post, there was a quote from Rahm before he joined LIV Golf. Take a look at Chamblee's post on X:

"I have to give Jon Rahm a lot of credit for, after playing the last 3 holes 5 over, going into the media center and talking. And by the way, he was very good talking about what it meant to be back contending in majors… he also said that he hadn’t had this much fun playing golf in a long time… alluding, perhaps to his decision to go to LIV… read his quote, pre LIV departure below."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Rahm's performance at Quail Hollow was outstanding, but ended in a near-miss heartbreak for him. The Spaniard was tied for the lead with Scottie Scheffler as he scored birdies on holes 8, 10, and 11. However, he failed to sustain his challenge down the stretch.

While playing on the final three holes, Jon Rahm scored a bogey on the par-4 hole 16. Things went south quickly for him as he ended up scoring two consecutive double bogeys on holes 17 and 18.

Ad

Jon Rahm reflects on tough end to his PGA Championship

Jon Rahm's contention was disrupted by just three holes in the final round of the PGA Championship. During his post-event press conference, the two-time major winner talked about missing the chance to rack up a third major title.

While talking to reporters, Rahm said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"...It's the first time I've been in position to win a major that close and haven't done it. The only times I think I've been in the lead in a major on a Sunday, I've been able to close it out, and this is a very different situation..."

Ad

The LIV Golfer also revealed how he planned to recover from this setback.

"Am I embarrassed a little bit about how I finished today? Yeah... I'll get over it. I'll move on... there's a lot more positive than negative to think about this week. I'm really happy I put myself in position and hopefully learn from this and give it another go in the U.S. Open."

This was Rahm's ninth attempt at securing the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy. His best finish at the PGA Championship was back in 2018, when he ended up tied in fourth on the leaderboard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More