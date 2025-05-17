Jon Rahm denies LIV Golf link to poor Major form: "My swing just wasn’t at the level"

Jon Rahm has had a lacklustre run at the Major Championships for quite some time. At the Masters last month, he finished T14 with a total score of 3-under.

Ad

Many fans traced his dip in performance to him joining LIV Golf last year. However, the Spaniard recently refuted these claims and clarified that his swing needed work, and that was what had led to a decline in his form at the Major Championships.

"Me going to LIV and playing worse in majors had nothing to do with where I was playing golf. My swing was simply not at the level it had to be," he said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Rahm's performance has shown major improvement this week at the PGA Championship. He started his campaign at Quail Hollow with five birdies and four bogeys, scoring 1-under 70 in the opening round.

In Round 2, he shot two birdies and one bogey to close the day at 1-under 70. He comfortably passed the 1-over cut line on Friday (May 16). His total score after the culmination of the second round was 2-under.

In Round 3, he recorded seven birdies and three bogeys to finish at 4-under 67. He is currently placed T5 with a total score of 6-under in the leaderboard.

Ad

World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler is currently leading the standings with a total score of 11-under.

"I think sometimes it's been bad swings, and I think sometimes could be bad process" - Jon Rahm

2025 PGA Championship - Round One - Source: Getty

While Jon Rahm has had a consistent season so far on LIV Golf finishing every event in the top-ten, he is yet to win a tournament.

Ad

Ahead of the PGA Championship this week, he was asked in the press interview whether the lack of victories was because of his swing or was it more of a mental issue. While he admitted he couldn't answer "definitively", he believed it was a "bit of both" (via ASAP Text).

"Both of them can be so combined in so many different scenarios, right? I think it's a bit of both. I think sometimes it's been bad swings, and I think sometimes could be bad process or maybe just bad decisions", he said.

Ad

"I can't say overall it's been one or the other. It's just mistakes that either way can be avoided because, at the end of the day, any bad swing essentially comes from possibly a bad mindset at the moment. So it's a hard question to answer definitively,"he added.

While Jon Rahm must be completely focused on the PGA Championship this week, the next LIV Golf game on his calendar is the Virginia event from June 6th to 8th at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More