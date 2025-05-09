WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau nearly injures a fan while throwing a signed ball at LIV Golf Korea

Bryson DeChambeau's third victory in his LIV Golf career came a few days ago at LIV Golf Korea. Following this, the professional golfer now stands in second place on the LIV Golf Individual Standings, with 105.35 points. However, DeChambeau was also a part of an unprecedented incident.

For context, back in 2024, during the PGA Championship, DeChambeau threw a ball towards a young spectator, and a fan tried to steal it. The two-time US Open winner shouted and called the fan out, and tossed the ball to his young fan again.

While playing in LIV Golf Korea, DeChambeau was interviewed in-between the rounds. During this, the Crushers' GC captain tried to throw a ball to a fan, but failed due to an interception.

When he tried that again, Bryson DeChambeau narrowly escaped accidentally hurting a fan. Crushers GC subsequently posted a video of the same, referring to last year's incident and DeChambeau's ball-throwing as a 'tradition'. They shared the moment on their official X (previously Twitter) handle, with the caption:

"Bryson’s post-round tradition of throwing a signed ball to a fan went wrong this past weekend in Korea 🫢"

Watch the full clip of this incident here:

Bryson DeChambeau wanted to fulfill a fan's wish, and the whole incident was unintentional from the golfer's side. His fan interactions and consistent efforts to reach out to the audience have always been well-received.

On the golf side of things, DeChambeau had a great week at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, Korea. He ended the tournament with a total score of 19 under par, carding rounds of 65, 66, and 66 respectively, and won both the individual and team titles for the event.

Bryson DeChambeau talks about his LIV Golf Korea victory

Bryson DeChambeau's performance on the back nine was nothing short of incredible during the final round of LIV Golf Korea. The American golfer shot a total of six birdies on the back nine.

In the post-match conference, while talking about his victory, Bryson DeChambeau also gave a brief on his birdie train after hole 9 (quoted by ASAP Sports):

"After the 9th hole, I don't know what hit me, I just said, you know what, just play like a kid again, and I started doing that on the back nine and striped a 3-wood on 11, gave me a lot of confidence. Hit a good shot in there on 11, just didn't make the putt. 12, great hole. 13, great hole. 14, didn't make birdie. That's okay. 15, played a great hole. 16, didn't make birdie, but I knew something was coming..."

Additionally, on hole 17, the golfer showed off amazing skills by making a 48-foot birdie putt. Bryson DeChambeau added:

"Finally on 17, just the bubble burst, and I felt really good. Then the drive on 18, I hit a perfect drive on 18, and the wind just pumped it off left. Went in the hazard, and lucky it stayed up, but also kind of unlucky it wasn't in the middle of the fairway too. It kind of evened itself out by the end of it and played some great golf."

DeChambeau's victory in LIV Golf Korea brought an end to his two-year title drought in the Saudi PIF-backed league. His performance also helped his side, Crushers GC, win the event.

