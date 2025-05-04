  • home icon
Bryson DeChambeau makes it back to the top with his performance at LIV Golf Korea

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 04, 2025 17:25 GMT
LIV Golf Korea - Day Three - Source: Getty
LIV Golf Korea - Day Three - Source: Getty

Bryson DeChambeau secured his first victory of the season. He won the LIV Golf Korea tournament thanks to his solid performance throughout the event. DeChambeau is in terrific form for the 2025 season, and fans had been looking forward to this win for a long time. This victory is so significant that even a major sports equipment manufacturer appreciated it.

This company is none other than Reebok, which has shared some photos of Bryson DeChambeau on their Instagram account. Reebok recently joined the golf sector with a partnership with DeChambeau and Crushers GC. They have become the official apparel and footwear sponsors for the entire team. On December 13, 2024, they announced this major collaboration.

Bryson DeChambeau's recent victories piqued Reebok's interest, as marked by the following caption:

"Crushed it and back on top! @brysondechambeau and @crushers_gc dominate the weekend at @livgolf_league Korea🏆"
In terms of team rankings, Crushers GC led the way with 35 strokes under par. Smash GC came in second, and Torque GC took third place.

How does the final LIV Golf Korea leaderboard look? Ft. Bryson DeChambeau

Golf: LIV Golf Korea - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Golf: LIV Golf Korea - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau started this tournament off strong. In round one, he shot 65 (-7), going bogey-free and sharing the lead with Talor Gooch. In round two, he maintained his lead with a respectable 66 (-6). In the third round, he shot another 66 (-6). Despite a bogey on the par-4 sixth hole, DeChambeau rebounded for six birdies on the back nine to win the title.

Here's a look at the final leaderboard:

  • 1. Bryson DeChambeau-19
  • 2. Charles Howell III-17
  • 3. Talor Gooch-14
  • T4. Patrick Reed-10
  • T4. Thomas Pieters-10
  • 6. Matthew Wolff-9
  • T7. Cameron Smith-8
  • T7. Jinichiro Kozuma-8
  • T7. Jon Rahm-8
  • T7. Carlos Ortiz-8
  • T7. Richard Bland-8
  • 12. Louis Oosthuizen-7
  • T13. Ian Poulter-6
  • T13. Tyrrell Hatton-6
  • T13. Lucas Herbert-6
  • T13. Dean Burmester-6
  • T17. Andy Ogletree-5
  • T17. Brooks Koepka-5
  • T17. Bubba Watson-5
  • T20. Cameron Tringale-4
  • T20. Luis Masaveu-4
  • T20. Graeme McDowell-4
  • T20. Henrik Stenson-4
  • T20. Sebastian Muñoz-4
  • T20. David Puig-4
  • T20. Joaquin Niemann-4
  • T27. Caleb Surratt-3
  • T27. Jason Kokrak-3
  • T29. Paul Casey-2
  • T29. Mito Pereira-2
  • T29. Chieh-Po Lee-2
  • T29. Sam Horsfield-2
  • T29. Peter Uihlein-2
  • T34. Marc Leishman-1
  • T34. Charl Schwartzel-1
  • T34. Dustin Johnson-1
  • T34. Kevin Na-1
  • 38. Brendan SteeleE
  • T39. John Catlin+1
  • T39. Abraham Ancer+1
  • T39. Adrian Meronk+1
  • T42. Sergio Garcia+2
  • T42. Matt Jones+2
  • T42. Minkyu Kim+2
  • T45. Martin Kaymer+3
  • T45. Anirban Lahiri+3
  • 47. Tom McKibbin+4
  • T48. Yubin Jang+5
  • T48. Lee Westwood+5
  • 50. Phil Mickelson+7
  • 51. Frederik Kjettrup+8
  • 52. Harold Varner III+9
  • 53. Anthony Kim+11
  • 54. Danny Lee+12
Edited by Rupesh
