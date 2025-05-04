Bryson DeChambeau spills the beans on splitting LIV Golf Korea’s $3M team prize: “We’re figuring that end of the bit out”

Bryson DeChambeau won his second LIV Golf trophy, registering a win at the LIV Golf Korea 2025. The Crushers GC, led by the skipper Bryson DeChambeau, won the team championship along with his teammates Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri.

DeChambeau won $4 million from the total prize money purse of $20 million. Additionally, his team, Crushers GC, received $3,000,000, which will be split between his teammates.

During the post-round press conference, DeChambeau talked about how they are going to split the $3 million prize money.

"At the end of the year, if we're in profit, we get a kickback at the end of the year. So we're incentivized from the team aspect to win quite heavily. We're working on some thoughts around that moving forward, but we'll have more hopefully here soon. We're figuring that end of the bit out, but from what I feel and what we all feel, we are heavily incentivized," DeChambeau said.

Bryson DeChambeau carded -19 for the event, while his teammate Charles Howell III finished two strokes behind at -17. In the team standings, Crushers GC remained at -35, while Brooks Koepka's Smash GC was placed in second place at -26.

LIV Golf Korea 2025 leaderboard

Bryson DeChambeau with the LIV Golf Korea trophy - Day Three - Source: Getty

Here's the individual leaderboard of the LIV Golf Korea 2025.

1. Bryson DeChambeau -19

2. Charles Howell III -17

3. Talor Gooch -14

T4. Patrick Reed -10

T4. Thomas Pieters -10

6. Matthew Wolff -9

T7. Cameron Smith -8

T7. Jinichiro Kozuma -8

T7. Jon Rahm -8

T7. Carlos Ortiz -8

T7. Richard Bland -8

12. Louis Oosthuizen -7

T13. Ian Poulter -6

T13. Tyrrell Hatton -6

T13. Lucas Herbert -6

T13. Dean Burmester -6

T17. Andy Ogletree -5

T17. Brooks Koepka -5

T17. Bubba Watson -5

T20. Cameron Tringale -4

T20. Luis Masaveu -4

T20. Graeme McDowell -4

T20. Henrik Stenson -4

T20. Sebastian Muñoz -4

T20. David Puig -4

T20. Joaquin Niemann -4

T27. Caleb Surratt -3

T27. Jason Kokrak -3

T29. Paul Casey -2

T29. Mito Pereira -2

T29. Chieh-Po Lee -2

T29. Sam Horsfield -2

T29. Peter Uihlein -2

T34. Marc Leishman -1

T34. Charl Schwartzel -1

T34. Dustin Johnson -1

T34. Kevin Na -1

38. Brendan Steele E

T39. John Catlin +1

T39. Abraham Ancer +1

T39. Adrian Meronk +1

T42. Sergio Garcia +2

T42. Matt Jones +2

T42. Minkyu Kim +2

T45. Martin Kaymer +3

T45. Anirban Lahiri +3

47. Tom McKibbin +4

T48. Yubin Jang +5

T48. Lee Westwood +5

50. Phil Mickelson +7

51. Frederik Kjettrup +8

52. Harold Varner III +9

53. Anthony Kim +11

54. Danny Lee +12

Here's the team championship leaderboard of the LIV Golf 2025.

1. Crushers GC -35

2. Smash GC -26

3. Torque GC -18

4. RangeGoats GC -14

T5. Ripper GC -13

T5. Legion XIII -13

T5. Stinger GC -13

8. 4Aces GC -12

9. Majesticks GC -7

10. Fireballs GC -5

11. HyFlyers GC -2

12. Cleeks GC +4

13. Iron Heads GC +8

