LIV Golf Korea 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25 million purse?

On Sunday, May 4, Bryson DeChambeau fired a 6-under 66 to win the LIV Golf Korea 2025. He carded a final-round 66 to finish at 19-under and post a two-shot win over Charles Howell III.
Ad
The purse size of LIV Golf Korea 2025 was a whopping $25 million, and Bryson DeChambeau received a $4 million share. Howell bagged $2.25 million as the runner-up, while Talor Gooch collected a paycheck of $1.5 million for his third-place finish.
DeChambeau's team, Crushers GC, also received $4 million for winning the team portion at LIV Golf Korea. Smash GC and Torque GC earned $1.5 million and $500K, respectively, for their podium finishes.
Complete payout for the LIV Golf Korea 2025 explored
Here's a look at the payout for the LIV Golf Korea 2025:
Ad
- 1: Bryson DeChambeau (-19) – $4,000,000
- 2: Charles Howell III (-17) – $2,250,000
- 3: Talor Gooch (-14) – $1,500,000
- T4: Thomas Pieters (-10) – $900,000
- T4: Patrick Reed (-10) – $900,000
- 6: Matthew Wolff (-9) – $700,000
- T7: Carlos Ortiz (-8) – $470,500
- T7: Jinichiro Kozuma (-8) – $470,500
- T7: Jon Rahm (-8) – $470,500
- T7: Cameron Smith (-8) – $470,500
- T7: Richard Bland (-8) – $470,500
- 12: Louis Oosthuizen (-7) – $360,000
- T13: Lucas Herbert (-6) – $313,750
- T13: Tyrrell Hatton (-6) – $313,750
- T13: Ian Poulter (-6) – $313,750
- T13: Dean Burmester (-6) – $313,750
- T17: Brooks Koepka (-5) – $265,000
- T17: Bubba Watson (-5) – $265,000
- T17: Andy Ogletree (-5) – $265,000
- T20: Sebastian Muñoz (-4) – $237,500
- T20: Cameron Tringale (-4) – $237,500
- T20: Henrik Stenson (-4) – $237,500
- T20: Graeme McDowell (-4) – $237,500
- T20: Joaquin Niemann (-4) – $237,500
- T20: Luis Masaveu (-4) – $237,500
- T26: David Puig (-3) – $186,667
- T26: Caleb Surratt (-3) – $186,667
- T26: Jason Kokrak (-3) – $186,667
- T29: Mito Pereira (-2) – $168,000
- T29: Chieh-Po Lee (-2) – $168,000
- T29: Peter Uihlein (-2) – $168,000
- T29: Paul Casey (-2) – $168,000
- T29: Sam Horsfield (-2) – $168,000
- T34: Kevin Na (-1) – $145,000
- T34: Marc Leishman (-1) – $145,000
- T34: Charl Schwartzel (-1) – $145,000
- T34: Dustin Johnson (-1) – $145,000
- 38: Brendan Steele (E) – $140,000
- T39: Abraham Ancer (+1) – $135,333
- T39: John Catlin (+1) – $135,333
- T39: Adrian Meronk (+1) – $135,333
- T42: Sergio Garcia (+2) – $130,000
- T42: Matt Jones (+2) – $130,000
- T42: Minkyu Kim (+2) – $130,000
- T45: Martin Kaymer (+3) – $123,000
- T45: Anirban Lahiri (+3) – $123,000
- 47: Tom McKibbin (+4) – $120,000
- T48: Yubin Jang (+5) – $60,000
- T48: Lee Westwood (+5) – $60,000
- 50: Phil Mickelson (+7) – $60,000
- 51: Frederik Kjettrup (+8) – $60,000
- 52: Harold Varner III (+9) – $50,000
- 53: Anthony Kim (+11) – $50,000
- 54: Danny Lee (+12) – $50,000
Ad
Team Portion
- WIN. Crushers GC: $3 million
- 2. Smash GC: $1.5 million
- 3. Torque GC: $500,000
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti