LIV Golf Korea 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25 million purse?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 04, 2025 09:36 GMT
LIV Golf Korea - Day Three - Source: Getty
Bryson DeChambeau wins the LIV Golf Korea 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

On Sunday, May 4, Bryson DeChambeau fired a 6-under 66 to win the LIV Golf Korea 2025. He carded a final-round 66 to finish at 19-under and post a two-shot win over Charles Howell III.

The purse size of LIV Golf Korea 2025 was a whopping $25 million, and Bryson DeChambeau received a $4 million share. Howell bagged $2.25 million as the runner-up, while Talor Gooch collected a paycheck of $1.5 million for his third-place finish.

DeChambeau's team, Crushers GC, also received $4 million for winning the team portion at LIV Golf Korea. Smash GC and Torque GC earned $1.5 million and $500K, respectively, for their podium finishes.

Complete payout for the LIV Golf Korea 2025 explored

Here's a look at the payout for the LIV Golf Korea 2025:

  • 1: Bryson DeChambeau (-19) – $4,000,000
  • 2: Charles Howell III (-17) – $2,250,000
  • 3: Talor Gooch (-14) – $1,500,000
  • T4: Thomas Pieters (-10) – $900,000
  • T4: Patrick Reed (-10) – $900,000
  • 6: Matthew Wolff (-9) – $700,000
  • T7: Carlos Ortiz (-8) – $470,500
  • T7: Jinichiro Kozuma (-8) – $470,500
  • T7: Jon Rahm (-8) – $470,500
  • T7: Cameron Smith (-8) – $470,500
  • T7: Richard Bland (-8) – $470,500
  • 12: Louis Oosthuizen (-7) – $360,000
  • T13: Lucas Herbert (-6) – $313,750
  • T13: Tyrrell Hatton (-6) – $313,750
  • T13: Ian Poulter (-6) – $313,750
  • T13: Dean Burmester (-6) – $313,750
  • T17: Brooks Koepka (-5) – $265,000
  • T17: Bubba Watson (-5) – $265,000
  • T17: Andy Ogletree (-5) – $265,000
  • T20: Sebastian Muñoz (-4) – $237,500
  • T20: Cameron Tringale (-4) – $237,500
  • T20: Henrik Stenson (-4) – $237,500
  • T20: Graeme McDowell (-4) – $237,500
  • T20: Joaquin Niemann (-4) – $237,500
  • T20: Luis Masaveu (-4) – $237,500
  • T26: David Puig (-3) – $186,667
  • T26: Caleb Surratt (-3) – $186,667
  • T26: Jason Kokrak (-3) – $186,667
  • T29: Mito Pereira (-2) – $168,000
  • T29: Chieh-Po Lee (-2) – $168,000
  • T29: Peter Uihlein (-2) – $168,000
  • T29: Paul Casey (-2) – $168,000
  • T29: Sam Horsfield (-2) – $168,000
  • T34: Kevin Na (-1) – $145,000
  • T34: Marc Leishman (-1) – $145,000
  • T34: Charl Schwartzel (-1) – $145,000
  • T34: Dustin Johnson (-1) – $145,000
  • 38: Brendan Steele (E) – $140,000
  • T39: Abraham Ancer (+1) – $135,333
  • T39: John Catlin (+1) – $135,333
  • T39: Adrian Meronk (+1) – $135,333
  • T42: Sergio Garcia (+2) – $130,000
  • T42: Matt Jones (+2) – $130,000
  • T42: Minkyu Kim (+2) – $130,000
  • T45: Martin Kaymer (+3) – $123,000
  • T45: Anirban Lahiri (+3) – $123,000
  • 47: Tom McKibbin (+4) – $120,000
  • T48: Yubin Jang (+5) – $60,000
  • T48: Lee Westwood (+5) – $60,000
  • 50: Phil Mickelson (+7) – $60,000
  • 51: Frederik Kjettrup (+8) – $60,000
  • 52: Harold Varner III (+9) – $50,000
  • 53: Anthony Kim (+11) – $50,000
  • 54: Danny Lee (+12) – $50,000
Team Portion

  • WIN. Crushers GC: $3 million
  • 2. Smash GC: $1.5 million
  • 3. Torque GC: $500,000
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

