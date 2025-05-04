LIV Golf Korea 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25 million purse?

On Sunday, May 4, Bryson DeChambeau fired a 6-under 66 to win the LIV Golf Korea 2025. He carded a final-round 66 to finish at 19-under and post a two-shot win over Charles Howell III.

The purse size of LIV Golf Korea 2025 was a whopping $25 million, and Bryson DeChambeau received a $4 million share. Howell bagged $2.25 million as the runner-up, while Talor Gooch collected a paycheck of $1.5 million for his third-place finish.

DeChambeau's team, Crushers GC, also received $4 million for winning the team portion at LIV Golf Korea. Smash GC and Torque GC earned $1.5 million and $500K, respectively, for their podium finishes.

Complete payout for the LIV Golf Korea 2025 explored

Here's a look at the payout for the LIV Golf Korea 2025:

1: Bryson DeChambeau (-19) – $4,000,000

2: Charles Howell III (-17) – $2,250,000

3: Talor Gooch (-14) – $1,500,000

T4: Thomas Pieters (-10) – $900,000

T4: Patrick Reed (-10) – $900,000

6: Matthew Wolff (-9) – $700,000

T7: Carlos Ortiz (-8) – $470,500

T7: Jinichiro Kozuma (-8) – $470,500

T7: Jon Rahm (-8) – $470,500

T7: Cameron Smith (-8) – $470,500

T7: Richard Bland (-8) – $470,500

12: Louis Oosthuizen (-7) – $360,000

T13: Lucas Herbert (-6) – $313,750

T13: Tyrrell Hatton (-6) – $313,750

T13: Ian Poulter (-6) – $313,750

T13: Dean Burmester (-6) – $313,750

T17: Brooks Koepka (-5) – $265,000

T17: Bubba Watson (-5) – $265,000

T17: Andy Ogletree (-5) – $265,000

T20: Sebastian Muñoz (-4) – $237,500

T20: Cameron Tringale (-4) – $237,500

T20: Henrik Stenson (-4) – $237,500

T20: Graeme McDowell (-4) – $237,500

T20: Joaquin Niemann (-4) – $237,500

T20: Luis Masaveu (-4) – $237,500

T26: David Puig (-3) – $186,667

T26: Caleb Surratt (-3) – $186,667

T26: Jason Kokrak (-3) – $186,667

T29: Mito Pereira (-2) – $168,000

T29: Chieh-Po Lee (-2) – $168,000

T29: Peter Uihlein (-2) – $168,000

T29: Paul Casey (-2) – $168,000

T29: Sam Horsfield (-2) – $168,000

T34: Kevin Na (-1) – $145,000

T34: Marc Leishman (-1) – $145,000

T34: Charl Schwartzel (-1) – $145,000

T34: Dustin Johnson (-1) – $145,000

38: Brendan Steele (E) – $140,000

T39: Abraham Ancer (+1) – $135,333

T39: John Catlin (+1) – $135,333

T39: Adrian Meronk (+1) – $135,333

T42: Sergio Garcia (+2) – $130,000

T42: Matt Jones (+2) – $130,000

T42: Minkyu Kim (+2) – $130,000

T45: Martin Kaymer (+3) – $123,000

T45: Anirban Lahiri (+3) – $123,000

47: Tom McKibbin (+4) – $120,000

T48: Yubin Jang (+5) – $60,000

T48: Lee Westwood (+5) – $60,000

50: Phil Mickelson (+7) – $60,000

51: Frederik Kjettrup (+8) – $60,000

52: Harold Varner III (+9) – $50,000

53: Anthony Kim (+11) – $50,000

54: Danny Lee (+12) – $50,000

Team Portion

WIN. Crushers GC: $3 million

2. Smash GC: $1.5 million

3. Torque GC: $500,000

