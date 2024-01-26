"This is what a sports league does" - Charles Howell III lauds LIV Golf's off-season trade

Charles Howell III recently said that the transfer system in LIV Golf is a great addition that is good for the game. He added that most of the transfers that took place ahead of the new season were pretty obvious.

After the end of the 2023 season, LIV Golf announced free agency, where the players who finished 25-44 in the season standings were given a chance to either extend their existing contracts or switch to a new team via negotiations. This resulted in a bunch of shuffling, such as Talor Gooch switching to Smash GC in exchange for Matt Wolff switching to RangeGoats GC.

Howell III was recently a guest on the LIV Golf Fairway to Heaven podcast, where he had a long chat with the hosts, Su-Ann Heng and Jerry Foltz. Heng asked the golfer about his opinion on the recent trades. He said:

"I knew there would be some right. I think anybody knew that obviously Matt was probably more than likely gonna leave Smash. So he was going to look for a home somewhere. Graeme McDowell surprised me a little bit. I could have seen him staying on the the Cleeks Gc team for more of a European theme there.

"Peter Uihlein moving definitely surprised me as well. I thought he really enjoyed the Four Aces there and what not so. But this is good right. I This is what a sports league does. This is how these things happen and how it works and they're all good."

While fans will see some players in the new squads in the 2024 season, Crushers GC is one such team that has remained intact for the third straight year. Howell said it has been a lot more fun than he had thought it would be. He added:

"I think hopefully all of us feel that way, but I think it's helped our games too as we've gone along. We know how each other likes to prepare and how to practice. Practice and go to dinner together, and, it's been great, you know."

Crushers GC had a great 2023 season as the team won two team events and then ended up winning the Team Championship in Doral, Miami. The team's captain, Bryson DeChambeau, also won two individual titles, and Howell III won the season opener in Mayakoba. Besides him and DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri and Paul Casey are the other two members of the squad.

How did Charles Howell perform in the 2023 season?

Here's a look at Charles Howell's results in the 2022–23 season:

LIV Golf Mayakoba : 1

LIV Golf Tucson: 5

LIV Golf Orlando : T26

LIV Golf Adelaide: T21

LIV Golf Singapore: T8

LIV Golf Tulsa: T11

LIV Golf: DC: T31

LIV Golf Andalucía : T45

LIV Golf London: T44

LIV Golf Greenbrier : T12

LIV Golf Bedminster : T9

LIV Golf Chicago: T18

LIV Golf Jeddah: T6

LIV Golf Miami - Stroke Play: T22