Bryson DeChambeau not being re-signed would mean LIV Golf is "giving up", says golf insider

Bryson DeChambeau recently earned his third victory in LIV Golf, securing the title at Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in South Korea. This also marked his first LIV victory of the 2025 season. DeChambeau finished with a total 19-under par, two strokes ahead of Charles Howell III.

Following his recent win, the Crushers GC captain is now in second place of LIV Golf Individual Standings with 105.35 points. The professional golfer joined the Saudi PIF-backed golf league back in 2022. As per reports, DeChambeau's multi-year contract will expire at the end of 2026.

While talking on the latest episode of Golf Channel Podcast, insiders Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner shared their take in case LIV wasn't able to reach an agreement to re-sign the two-time U.S. Open champion. According to them, losing DeChambeau would be a loss for the league (27:25 onwards):

"If they don't re-sign him (Bryson), you're essentially giving up at that point because you're right... when it comes to reach, when it comes to popularity, when it comes to having a draw that can pull people in outside of golf, outside of sports, even that's Bryson DeChambeau."

DeChambeau has been a pivotal figure in golf. He is showcasing steady performance in all competitions, inside and outside LIV Golf. The golfer has multiple top-10 finishes in LIV and secured a T5 at the prestigious Masters Tournament.

Apart from being an influence for rising golfers in the sport, Bryson DeChambeau has a broader impact. He takes part in different challenges on his YouTube channel and has gained a large following. Talking about his influence, the golf insiders said:

"And he's done it wildly organically. He's done it all on social media via almost by himself single-handedly... if you're looking at this from a pure business perspective, he is by far their most important asset..."

While talking about Bryson DeChambeau's fitness and form, Lavner said:

"He's still very much in his athletic prime. This is a guy who was right around the age of 30. He's got plenty of good years left. He's taking great care of his body over the past couple of years since he went with the beefy experiment. Bryson DeChambeau is going to be playing golf for a long time... I think he's the most important player."

With a few more weeks for the season to reach it's mid-way point, DeChambeau has a good chance to challenge the top spot in LIV Golf Individual Standings.

Bryson DeChambeau's incredible popularity and reach

DeChambeau signing autographs during Golf: LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship Semifinals - Source: Imagn

Back in February, Bryson DeChambeau was in India, competing at the International Series. After round 3, the golfer's popularity was on display as he stole the audience away from an on-going concert.

Standing in the middle of the crowd, DeChambeau was spotted signing autographs and taking selfies with the kids.

DeChambeau currently has more than 1.94 million subcribers on his YouTube channel. His breakthrough content and innovative series like Break 50 have brought a creative wave over traditional golf content.

DeChambeau's charismaric presence fuels passion and creativity. He has also collaborated with popular personalities beyond golf such as Tom Brady and the President of the United States, Donald Trump. His relatable and entertaining content has been instrumental behind attracting a wide audience.

As per reports from Golf.com, the golfer plans to use his LIV paychecks to fund initiatives that focus on growing golf all over the world. On multiple occassions, the 31-year-old has expressed interest to construct golf academies and courses worldwide.

