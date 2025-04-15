Bryson DeChambeau reminisces the U.S. Open as ‘most important rounds’ in his life

Bryson DeChambeau could not secure a green jacket on Sunday. However, his golf diary has a glorious chapter from Pinehurst. The Crushers GC captain recently reminisced about the prestigious U.S. Open he won last year.

DeChambeau recently took a trip to Pinehurst. Despite his recent setback at Augusta National, "the Scientist" tried to recreate the shot that brought him his second victory at Pinehurst in 2024. A plaque near the bunker of the 18th hole gives a constant reminder of Bryson DeChambeau's iconic 55-degree wedge shot.

Near the end of his trip, the golf icon took a moment on the stage to go down memory lane. While talking to the reporters about his U.S. Open journey, Bryson DeChambeau first thanked his caddie, Gregory Bodine. He said (US Open Golf on Instagram):

"And quite honestly, I have my caddy, Greg, to thank for just telling me, Bryson, you've gotten up and down from harder places. You can do this, man."

"And for it to happen the way it did, I couldn't have written a better script and I really wish my dad could have saw that."

While talking about his 2025 Masters debacle, DeChambeau said:

"It's important to celebrate the moments where you win. It's really cool being able to come back from losing the Masters, one of the biggest rounds of my life, to remembering one of the most important rounds of my life. Good thing I work out."

DeChambeau's first U.S. Open win came back in 2020, on his sixth attempt at the golf major. It was a career-defining moment for DeChambeau as he became the only golfer to finish under par (6-under) in the tournament. His attempts included aggressive drives and power-based performance.

This was way different from U.S. Open traditions, where players aim to move forward with an accuracy-based approach. DeChambeau's scientific and data-based take on this challenging course stunned the world.

Bryson DeChambeau's second major win came in 2024 when he clinched the U.S. Open title a second time. DeChambeau had a vital moment while playing on the 18th hole when he executed a remarkable shot from the green-side bunker and sank a four-foot putt.

This became instrumental behind his stunning 6 under par (274) finish, beating Rory McIlroy with just one shot. Needless to say, McIlroy suffered a lot from missed short putts on the 16th and 18th holes. DeChambeau earned the winner's paycheck of $4,300,000 from this win at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

Bryson DeChambeau's U.S. Open earnings explored

Here's a detailed look at all the paychecks earned by Bryson DeChambeau after competing at the U.S. Open since 2015.

2015 : Missed the cut, $0

: Missed the cut, 2016 : T15, 285 (+5), $152,234

: T15, 285 (+5), 2017 : Missed the cut, $0

: Missed the cut, 2018 : T25, 292 (+12), $79,200

: T25, 292 (+12), 2019 : T35, 285 (+1), $57,853

: T35, 285 (+1), 2020 : WON, 274 (-6), $2,250,000

: WON, 274 (-6), 2021 : T26, 287 (+3), $87,941

: T26, 287 (+3), 2022 : T56, 293 (+13), $38,511

: T56, 293 (+13), 2023 : T20, 281 (+1), $200,152

: T20, 281 (+1), 2024: WON, 274 (-6), $4,300,000

