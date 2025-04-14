Bryson DeChambeau reveals Rory McIlroy didn't talk to him "once all day" at the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau headed into the final round of the Masters placed second behind Rory McIlroy. The two golfers had teed off together on Sunday, April 13.

After his final round, DeChambeau revealed that McIlroy didn't talk to him the entire day. During the press interview, he was asked if he had spoken to Mcllroy and how he felt. DeChambeau answered:

"No idea. Didn't talk to me once all day."

The interviewer then asked DeChambeau if he had tried to initiate a conversation with McIlroy, to which he replied:

"He wouldn't talk to me."

After Round 3 of the Masters, it looked like a duel between Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy was on the card. However, DeChambeau slipped in the final round after carding two bogeys on the third and fourth holes. After the minor setback, the US golfer couldn't make a comeback.

He finally registered three birdies, four bogeys, and one double bogey to post a score of 75. DeChambeau eventually placed T5. However, this is his best finish at the tournament in his career.

Rory Mcllroy, meanwhile, registered his first win at the Masters to complete his career grand slam.

A look at Bryson DeChambeau's performance at the 2025 Masters

Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 Masters - Final Round (Source: Imagn)

Bryson DeChambeau started his campaign at the Augusta National with an impressive 69. He scored seven birdies and four bogeys on Thursday, April 10.

He kept up his great run throughout Round 2, hitting five birdies and one bogey to close the day at 68. DeChambeau's third round was proof of his consistency as he posted six birdies and three bogeys to finish his round at 69.

"What's crazy is the third hole. Hit it up there to 20 feet, I'm like, okay, that's exactly the way I wanted to play the hole, and that putt, I've never seen a putt faster than that. Those greens got really fast. The agronomists here at Augusta National and the Masters, they know how to play complete tricks on you," he said via The Mirror US.

"I thought for no valid reason it went nine feet by. There's no way that putt goes that far by. I just didn't realize how firm and fast it could get out here. It's great experience. Won't let that happen again," DeChambeau added.

DeChambeau will next be seen at the LIV Golf Mexico City event at the end of April.

