Bryson DeChambeau hits close to a 1000 shots ahead of his tee time at the Masters on Saturday

Before his tee time on Moving Day at the Masters, Bryson DeChambeau hit close to 1000 shots on the range. According to the 'No Laying Up' podcast, he hit 989 practice shots before taking to the field.
DeChambeau entered the field on Saturday, April 12, ranked second behind Justin Rose. The former's intense practice before his round worked as he carded six birdies and three bogeys to finish his day at an impressive 69.
The LIV Golf star is placed second after the culmination of Round 3 on Saturday. He is trailing leader Rory McIlroy by two strokes. DeChambeau's total score is 10-under.
In his opening round, the US golfer hit seven birdies and four bogeys to close his day at 69. In Round 2, he recorded five birdies and one bogey to finish at 68.
"It will be the grandest stage that we've had in a long time" - Bryson DeChambeau on his match up with Rory McIlroy in the final round of the Masters
Bryson DeChambeau is the closest threat to Rory McIlroy in the final round of the 2025 Masters as of now. Both are fan favorites and will find many patrons rooting for them on Sunday, April 13.
After Round 3, DeChambeau was asked what it would feel like playing in that kind of an environment in the final round. He replied via ASAP Sports:
"It will be the grandest stage that we've had in a long time, and I'm excited for it. We both want to win really, really badly, and it's -- you know, shoot, there's a lot of great players behind us, too. Got to be mindful of that and focus on -- it's about who can control themselves and who can execute the golf shots the best. In regard to the Patrons, it's going to be an electric atmosphere."
At the 2024 US Open, DeChambeau and McIlroy were locked in a similar tussle. The latter had a solo lead up until the final four holes in the final round of the event. However, a series of blunders on McIlroy's part gave way to DeChambeau to secure the victory at Pinehurst No. 2. An equally intense clash will be expected to unfold at Augusta National on Sunday.
Both Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy have never won the Masters before. The former's best finish at the tournament came last year when he placed T6.
As for McIlroy, the Masters is the only Major Championship out of four that he hasn't been able to win yet. His best finish came in 2022 when he placed T2 behind Scottie Scheffler.
The two ace golfers are paired together for the final round at Augusta National on Sunday. They will tee off at 2:30 pm ET.