"Take as sore as Rory McIlroy," "Speaking facts" - Fans divided over golf analyst blaming LIV Golf for Bryson DeChambeau's performance

Bryson DeChambeau recently competed at Quail Hollow, but ultimately missed out on the chance to win the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy. As his performance faltered slowly on the final holes, a popular golf analyst has ended up blaming the Saudi PIF-backed golf league. This has left fans divided on social media.

Ad

DeChambeau finished second in the 2025 PGA Championship, shooting a total score of 6 under par. The Scientist's performance in the fabled Green Mile of Quail Hollow was subpar. DeChambeau dropped three shots in the third round, one of which went into the water on hole 17.

This has led Brandel Chamblee to criticise LIV Golf. According to the popular golf analyst, LIV Golf's 54-hole format caused DeChambeau's low performance. He said:

"It matters where you play to be sharp, to be at your best, to test yourself against the best, which they’re not playing against the best week in and week out. Scottie Scheffler is, at the highest level.

Ad

Trending

"When it mattered the most, 16, 17 and 18, when you had to hit shots, when you had to control your nerves, when you had to control the rhythm of your golf swing, Scottie had it, Bryson didn’t, Rahm didn’t."

Chamblee's statement on DeChambeau was shared by NUCLR Golf via a post on their X (previously Twitter) account.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were divided over Chamblee's take on Bryson DeChambeau's play at Quail Hollow. A section of them supported the golf analyst for his claim, while another part of them pulled him under heavy criticism. Take a look at some of their comments below NUCLR Golf's tweet:

"I think it’s more of the fact that Scottie is the best player in the entire planet. Don’t think LIV has anything to do with it.", someone said.

Ad

"Seems like the correct take to me 🤷🏼‍♂️", commented another.

"Take as sore as Rory", a fan criticised Chambel.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He’s not wrong. Brandel is speaking facts. 54 hole shotgun exhibitions don’t do anything to prepare these guys", another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is the dumbest take on anything in the history of the known universe.", someone had a strong disagreement with Chambel.

"He’s not wrong but I wouldn’t discredit Dechambeau solely based on his work ethic. LIV is a traveling circus show for a league where there’s little pressure to perform so there’s that... All in all, fair statement.", an X-user showed support for the Golf analyst.

Ad

DeChambeau carded four rounds with 71, 68, 69 and 70, respectively. However, his inconsistent approach made him rank 47th in strokes gained on approach.

Bryson DeChambeau addresses the Green Mile problem

Bryson DeChambeau had a strong finish and until the last moment, he was a strong contender throughout the 107th PGA Championship week. At some point, the Crushers' GC captain was even tied first on the leaderboard.

However, the infamous Green Mile punished him heavily on Saturday. In the post-major press conference, DeChambeau addressed this issue (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

Ad

"The Green Mile did it to me yesterday and kind of did it to me again today — and that’s golf, man. I’ve got to be more precise and fix what I can fix... It's definitely one of the toughest. I couldn't rank it because there's so many golf courses, so many places but it's probably top three, top five for sure."

DeChambeau’s best finish in the PGA Championship, apart from this year, was in 2024, when he finished solo second at Valhalla Golf Club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More