Jon Rahm's teammate qualifies for the third Major of the season despite 2025 PGA Championship disappointment

English golfer Tyrrell Hatton qualified for the U.S Open next month despite his T60 finish at the PGA Championship last week.
The LIV golfer had a disappointing week at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow and shared the 60th place with his LIV counterpart David Puig. In his 11th appearance, Hatton had a good start to the tournament and maintained that early in the second round as well. He slipped on hole 18 in the second round, where he shot a double bogey, which immediately brought him down on the scoreboard.
At the end of the PGA Championship, Hatton carded a six-over-par score of 290. Despite his low score at the Major, the LIV golfer has qualified for the U.S Open. The third Major of the year is scheduled to take place from June 12 to 15 at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.
Tyrrell Hatton's LIV Golf team, Legion XIII announced the news in their latest Instagram post with the caption:
"@tyrrellhatton is officially heading to the @usopengolf next month 🔒
Another major stage awaits at Oakmont."
The English golfer had a similar outcome at the 2024 PGA Championship as well, when he ended up at T63 after the final round.
In the first Major this year at Augusta, Hatton finished in a tie for the 14th place with six others, including his teammate and Legion XIII captain, Jon Rahm.
Has Tyrrell Hatton won a PGA Championship title?
The LIV golfer is yet to win a Major title in his career. At the PGA Championship, he has come close to winning twice in 2016 and 2018 when he was tied for 10th position. His best results across the other Majors include T9 at the Masters Tournament in 2024, T6 at the U.S. Open in 2018 and T5 at The Open Championship in 2016.
Tyrrell Hatton will look to win his first Major title at the U.S Open next month, where he finished at T26 at Pinehurst (No.2) in North Carolina last year.
Following the PGA Championship, Hatton will be competing at the LIV Golf Virginia happening from June 6 to 8 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.
The 33-year-old golfer is yet to claim a win so far this year but has had a steady season. His best finishes across the seven LIV events include a tie for fifth in Mexico City and a T6 finish at the inaugural event in Riyadh.
Meanwhile, his team Legion XIII has had a great season and has claimed two titles, in Mexico City and Riyadh.