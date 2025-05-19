Jon Rahm's teammate qualifies for the third Major of the season despite 2025 PGA Championship disappointment

English golfer Tyrrell Hatton qualified for the U.S Open next month despite his T60 finish at the PGA Championship last week.

Ad

The LIV golfer had a disappointing week at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow and shared the 60th place with his LIV counterpart David Puig. In his 11th appearance, Hatton had a good start to the tournament and maintained that early in the second round as well. He slipped on hole 18 in the second round, where he shot a double bogey, which immediately brought him down on the scoreboard.

Tyrrell Hatton at the 2025 PGA Championship - Source: Getty

At the end of the PGA Championship, Hatton carded a six-over-par score of 290. Despite his low score at the Major, the LIV golfer has qualified for the U.S Open. The third Major of the year is scheduled to take place from June 12 to 15 at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Ad

Trending

Tyrrell Hatton's LIV Golf team, Legion XIII announced the news in their latest Instagram post with the caption:

"@tyrrellhatton is officially heading to the @usopengolf next month 🔒

Another major stage awaits at Oakmont."

Ad

The English golfer had a similar outcome at the 2024 PGA Championship as well, when he ended up at T63 after the final round.

In the first Major this year at Augusta, Hatton finished in a tie for the 14th place with six others, including his teammate and Legion XIII captain, Jon Rahm.

Has Tyrrell Hatton won a PGA Championship title?

The LIV golfer is yet to win a Major title in his career. At the PGA Championship, he has come close to winning twice in 2016 and 2018 when he was tied for 10th position. His best results across the other Majors include T9 at the Masters Tournament in 2024, T6 at the U.S. Open in 2018 and T5 at The Open Championship in 2016.

Ad

Tyrrell Hatton will look to win his first Major title at the U.S Open next month, where he finished at T26 at Pinehurst (No.2) in North Carolina last year.

Tyrrell Hatton at the 2016 Open Championship - Source: Getty

Following the PGA Championship, Hatton will be competing at the LIV Golf Virginia happening from June 6 to 8 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Ad

The 33-year-old golfer is yet to claim a win so far this year but has had a steady season. His best finishes across the seven LIV events include a tie for fifth in Mexico City and a T6 finish at the inaugural event in Riyadh.

Meanwhile, his team Legion XIII has had a great season and has claimed two titles, in Mexico City and Riyadh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More