"Piece of s**t" - Tyrrell Hatton expresses frustration after his tee shot lands in the water

Tyrrell Hatton is well-known for his distinctive method of expressing dissatisfaction on the course. In frustration, he frequently criticizes his clubs and even the course on which he plays. Something similar occurred on May 16 during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. During the tournament's live webcast, Hatton uttered a few cuss words.
The golfer was playing hole 18 and was performing well till this point in the second round. He even made a birdie on the 17th hole, giving him a decent chance of moving up the leaderboard. However, everything changed during the tee shot on the 18th hole when the ball fell into water. Hatton was livid with himself and stated:
“Piece of sh!t… c—t!”
In terms of the first round, Tyrrell Hatton did quite well. He ended the round with three shots under par, including five birdies and two bogeys. Interestingly, this brought him to tie for 11th place, but following the double bogey on hole 18, Hatton dropped down on the leaderboard. He is currently tied for 37th place, but this number is expected to change as round 2 progresses.
How has Tyrrell Hatton's 2025 season gone so far?
Tyrell Hatton is still looking for his first win of the year. He is currently signed with the LIV Golf Tour, where his best performance came at the LIV Golf Mexico Open. He finished the tournament with a total score of 202, which was 11 strokes below par. In the end, he tied for fifth place in the competition, earning a total of $750,000 from the $20 million purse of the tournament.
Here's a look at Tyrrell Hatton's other tournaments of the 2025 season so far:
Feb 6–8: LIV Golf Riyadh (Riyadh Golf Club)
- Position: T6
- Score: 66-67-70 = 203 (-13)
Feb 14–16: LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club)
- Position: T23
- Score: 70-72-72 = 214 (-2)
Mar 7–9: LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Golf Club)
- Position: T20
- Score: 67-67-69 = 203 (-7)
Mar 14–16: LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club – Serapong Course)
- Position: T19
- Score: 70-73-66 = 209 (-4)
Apr 4–6: LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral Golf Course)
- Position: T33
- Score: 78-77-70 = 225 (+9)
Apr 25–27: LIV Golf Mexico City (Club De Golf Chapultepec)
- Position: T5
- Score: 67-67-68 = 202 (-11)
May 2–4: LIV Golf Korea (Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea)
- Position: T13
- Score: 69-70-71 = 210 (-6)
Apr 10–13: Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club)
- Position: T14
- Score: 69-70-75-71 = 285 (-3)