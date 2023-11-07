“Jon Rahm is a PGA Tour player” - Rory McIlroy dismiss speculation linking Rahm to LIV Golf amid his shock TGL exit

Rory McIlroy has dismissed the rumors that Jon Rahm dropping out of the TGL was an indication of him leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in the future.

Last week, Jon Rahm made a shock exit from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's much-anticipated tech-infused league, citing commitment issues. Following the announcement, the golf fraternity started speculating about the golfer's future with the PGA Tour.

On Monday, November 6, McIlroy was present at the press conference event for his TGL team, Boston Common, where he dismissed the rumors regarding the Spaniard's future with the Tour. He said that Rahm was not interested in joining the Saudi-backed league.

He was quoted as saying, via Golf Digest:

"I spoke to Jon a couple days ago and would be very very surprised if that were to happen (Rahm joining LIV)... I'm pretty confident Jon is a PGA TOUR player."

Earlier, Jon Rahm had announced his exit from TGL because he wasn't able to fully commit to the league. While he resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, all the league's matches will take place in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, which would require a lot of traveling and staying away from home.

"I am sad to confirm that I will not be participating in the first TGL season," Rahm wrote on X (formerly callled Twitter). "While I still think it’s a great opportunity, right now, it would require a level of commitment that I can’t offer. Best of luck to everyone involved, and may the best team win!”

This isn't the first time that Rahm has been speculated to switch to LIV. Rumors have been circulating since the inception of the league in 2022. Several reports claimed that he turned down a massive $400 million offer to join LIV Golf and decided to stay loyal to the PGA Tour.

The 11-time PGA Tour winner stated earlier this year that the emergence of the Saudi-backed league was the reason the PGA Tour was forced to make necessary changes, including raising the purse size of the events. However, in a podcast with Handicap 54 in August, he stated that he wasn't a fan of LIV's format.

Where will Rory McIlroy start his 2024 season? The golfer's upcoming schedule explored

Just like this year, the four-time major champion will begin his 2024 schedule with a DP World Tour event. However, he will compete in the European Tour's new event before defending his title at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Rory McIlroy will kick off the 2024 season with the inaugural Dubai Invitational, a new four-day event set to take place from January 11 to 14 at Dubai Creek Resort. The 72-hole stroke play event will feature 60 professionals and 60 amateurs over the first three days, with only professionals teeing off on Sunday. Starting in 2024, the Dubai event will become a biennial tournament.

McIlroy will remain in Dubai the following week and aim to defend his title at Emirates Golf Club. The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is scheduled from January 18 to 21, giving the Northern Irishman a chance to become the first golfer to win the event four times.