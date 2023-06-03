Jon Rahm reacts to Collin Morikawa’s spectacular hole-in-one at the Memorial Tournament

Jon Rahm paired up with Collin Morikawa for the second round at the 2023 Memorial Tournament. The duo played remarkably well and were fortunate to make the cut and qualified for the third round.

Morikawa sank an eagle on the 15th hole on Friday, June 2. He shot a hole-in-one and received praise from the 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm, who appreciated him while walking onto the next hole.

Watch the clip here:

Collin Morikawa started the second round with a bogey on the first hole and then sank a birdie on the third hole. He carded three birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey to wrap up with a score of 73. Morikawa made four birdies and three bogeys in the first round and finished with a score of 71.

He tied up in the 28th position with a score of under one. Morikawa will start the third round seven strokes behind the leader Justin Suh, who settled at the top position with a scoring deficit of eight.

Jon Rahm, on the other hand, secured seventh place in a five-way tie alongside Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Rodgers, and Rickie Fowler. He finished with a scoring deficit of four.

Rahm started the tournament with a bogey but quickly got back in the game with two back-to-back birdies on the next two holes on Thursday, June 1. He carded three birdies and two bogeys to wrap up with a score of 70.

Rahm again started the second round with two bogeys but luckily he also made four birdies to finish four strokes behind the leader.

"Good shot"- Fans react to Collin Morikawa's hole-in-one shot

The PGA Tour shared a post on the spectacular shot of Collin Morikawa at the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Twitter.

"Fireworks to finish. @Collin_Morikawa reels it in and holes out at the last @MemorialGolf," the caption read.

He received a mixed reaction from people, who flocked into the comments section and wrote:

"Good shot but I hate when players drop the club like "hey my slave will grab it"..."

"Yes I can feel the excitement," one wrote.

"That back spin was Filthy. What a shot," another one wrote.

Collin Morikawa and Stewart Cink will begin the third round at 10:00 am ET on Saturday, June 3, while Jon Rahm will begin the game at 12:55 pm with Patrick Rodgers.

Billy Horschel, last year's winner, missed the cut after the second round, as did Jason Day, Jason Dufner, Chris Kirk, Zach Johnson, and Justin Thomas.

The Memorial Tournament's star-studded field includes some of the world's top golfers. The world's top three players have been playing and made the cut in the second round.

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy finished seventh, while World No.1 Scottie Scheffler settled in 31st place.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Memorial Tournament Round 2:

1. Justin Suh

2. Hideki Matsuyama

T3. Patrick Cantlay

T3. David Lipsky

T5. Si Woo Kim

T5. Mark Hubbard

T7. Rickie Fowler

T7. Patrick Rodgers

T7. Jon Rahm

T7. Rory McIlroy

T7. Sepp Straka

T12. Keegan Bradley

T12. Sungjae Im

T12. Wyndham Clark

T12. Austin Eckroat

T12. Jordan Spieth

T12. Luke Donald

T12. Lee Hodges

The Memorial Tournament will conclude on Sunday, June 4.

