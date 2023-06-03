2023 Memorial Tournament tee times: Saturday round 3 tee times explored

Day 2 of the 2023 Memorial Tournament ended with Justin Suh in the lead. The event will resume on Saturday at 7:55 am with Lanto Griffin and Luke List taking the first tee. It’ll be interesting to see how the leaderboard changes on Day 3 of the four-day tournament.

Suh took the 36-hole lead at 8 under par after shooting a second-round 6-under 66. He held back the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, David Lipsky and Patrick Cantlay to take the lead at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Owing to the Friday cut, defending champion Billy Horschel and several others made their way out of the field. However, the competition for the $20 million purse remains strong as the likes of Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler, are remain inside the top 10. While McIlroy, Rahm and Fowler sit at 4 under, a two-time winner at Muirfield, Cantlay, sits at 6 under.

Jordan Spieth is another top name in the top 15 of the Memorial Tournament. He sat T12 at 3 under at the end of the day. Interestingly, event favorite Scottie Scheffler had a forgettable outing on Friday, finishing T61. The golfer just made the cut. Scheffler will resume play with Davis Thompson at 8:05 am, and others remaining on the field will follow suit.

2023 Memorial Tournament Saturday tee times

Here are the complete tee times for Day 3 of the Memorial Tournament:

1st tee

7:55 am - Lanto Griffin, Luke List

8:05 am - Davis Thompson, Scottie Scheffler

8:15 am - Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley

8:25 am - Matt Kuchar, Sungjae Im

8:35 am - Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith

8:45 am - J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala

8:55 am - S.H. Kim, Alex Noren

9:05 am - Adam Scott, Shane Lowry

9:20 am - Keith Mitchell, Russell Henley

9:30 am - Brandt Snedeker, Danny Willett

9:40 am - Thomas Detry, Davis Riley

9:50 am - Sam Bennett, Eric Cole

10:00 am - Collin Morikawa, Stewart Cink

10:10 am - Garrick Higgo, Emiliano Grillo

10:20 am - Taylor Montgomery, Harris English

10:35 am - Chez Reavie, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:45 am - J.J Spaun, Sam Stevens

10:55 am - Joseph Bramlett, Seamus Power

11:05 am - Ben An, Denny McCarthy

11:15 am - Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler

11:25 am - Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder

11:35 am - Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:50 am - Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:00 pm - Matt Wallace, Viktor Hovland

12:10 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Tyrrell Hatton

12:20 pm - Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

12:30 pm - Luke Donald, Jordan Spieth

12:40 pm - Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges

12:55 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Jon Rahm

1:05 pm - Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

1:15 pm - Si Woo Kim, Mark Hubbard

1:25 pm - David Lipsky, Patrick Cantlay

1:35 pm - Justin Suh, Hideki Matsuyama

2023 Memorial Tournament Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.

