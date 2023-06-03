The 2023 Memorial Tournament leaderboard, standaouts and more

The 2023 Memorial Tournament closed its second day with American Justin Suh as the lone leader with -8, one stroke ahead of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and two ahead of Patrick Cantlay and David Lipsky.

It was a second round of ups and downs in the Memorial Tournament, in which Matsuyama jumped more than 30 places on the leaderboard by achieving the best score of the day with -7.

Even so, he did not manage to consolidate the Memorial Tournament's first place because Justin Suh literally snatched it from him with his last shot, when he made a birdie on the 18th hole that gave him his final score of -8.

Another one who had a good rebound was Rory McIlroy (T7) who moved up 26 places with a second round of -4.

The most pronounced fall was that of Matt Wallace, who dropped 15 places after a very poor second round (+2), after a very creditable first day.

At the end of the second round, 66 players made the cut, of which 43 played for par or better. Justin Thomas and Jason Day stand out among the golfers who could not advance on the Memorial Tournament.

Memorial Tournament Leaderboard

Below is the Memorial Tournament leaderboard, including all players who made the cut:

1 Justin Suh -8

2 Hideki Matsuyama -7

T3 David Lipsky -6

T3 Patrick Cantlay -6

T5 Si Woo Kim -5

T5 Mark Hubbard -5

T7 Rory McIlroy -4

T7 Sepp Straka -4

T7 Patrick Rodgers -4

T7 Jon Rahm -4

T7 Rickie Fowler -4

T12 Lee Hodges -3

T12 Luke Donald -3

T12 Jordan Spieth -3

T12 Wyndham Clark -3

T16 Austin Eckroat -3

T16 Stephan Jaeger -2

T16 Tyrrell Hatton -2

T16 Matt Wallace -2

T16 Viktor Hovland -2

T16 Sam Burns -2

T22 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -1

T22 Xander Schauffele -1

T22 Gary Woodland -1

T22 Tom Hoge -1

T22 Sam Ryder -1

Andrew Putnam -1

T22 Beau Hossler -1

T22 Byeong Hun An -1

T22 Denny McCarthy -1

T22 Joseph Bramlett -1

T22 Seamus Power -1

T22 J.J. Spaun -1

T34 Sam Stevens E

T34 Chez Reavie E

T34 Matt Fitzpatrick E

T34 Taylor Montgomery E

T34 Harris English E

T34 Garrick Higgo E

T34 Emiliano Grillo E

Collin Morikawa E

T34 Stewart Cink E

T34 Sam Bennett E

T44 Eric Cole +1

T44 Thomas Detry +1

T44 Davis Riley +1

T44 Brandt Snedeker +1

T44 Danny Willett +1

T44 Keith Mitchell +1

T44 Russell Henley +1

T44 Adam Scott +1

T44 Shane Lowry +1

T53 S.H. Kim +2

T53 Alex Noren +2

T53 J.T. Poston +2

T53 Sahith Theegala +2

T53 Adam Schenk +2

T53 Taylor Pendrith +2

T53 Matt Kuchar +2

T53 Sungjae Im +2

T61 Ryan Fox +3

T61 Keegan Bradley +3

T61 Davis Thompson +3

T61 Scottie Scheffler +3

T61 Lanto Griffin +3

T61 Luke List +3

Poll : 0 votes