What is Billy Horschel’s OWGR ranking? PGA Tour golfer’s ranking explored

PGA Tour golfer Billy Horschel is currently ranked 35th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) as of May 29. His latest performance at The Memorial Tournament, though, raised questions as he struggled on the course, carding an 84.

Billy Horschel had high expectations for the competition as the defending champion. Unfortunately, his game did not match his goals, leading to a less-than-ideal conclusion. The 84 shows a difficult round for the accomplished golfer, who is noted for his competitiveness and good performance.

The OWGR ranking assesses a golfer's performance and place in the global golfing community. Horschel's current ranking of 35 displays his talent and consistent presence among the world's top players.

His recent result at The Memorial Tournament, on the other hand, may motivate the golfer to regroup and improve on his game in order to rebound stronger in future events.

Highest world ranking for Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel's highest world ranking came on June 6, 2022, when he climbed to #11 with 5.231 world ranking points. Despite his exploits, Horschel has yet to win a major event.

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round

Billy Horschel's professional golf career has been distinguished by consistent performance and spectacular accomplishments. While he has not won a major championship, Horschel's brilliance and commitment on the course earned him the respect of both spectators and fellow competitors.

With his talent and desire, Horschel will undoubtedly continue to strive for success and leave his mark world of golf.

Horschel's performance in the last three years

Acclaimed PGA Tour golfer Billy Horschel has put in commendable performances over the last three years, solidifying his position in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Horschel finished 42nd in the rankings in 2020 with a total of 2.70 points. In 2021, he made significant progress, rising to the 23rd spot with an outstanding 4.24 points. Horschel continued his upward trajectory in 2022, finishing in 18th place with a total of 3.76 points.

Horschel's steady increase in his OWGR ranking indicates his dedication, skill, and competitive spirit, laying the groundwork for even greater accomplishments in the future.

Billy Horschel Year-End World Rankings

Year Ranking Points 2013 41 2.63 2014 14 4.55 2015 40 2.78 2016 69 2.03 2017 70 1.89 2018 36 2.99 2019 33 2.98 2020 42 2.70 2021 23 4.24 2022 18 3.76

Despite his recent decline in the standings, Horschel's fans continue to rally behind him, giving him the encouragement he needs to rediscover form and climb back up the OWGR table.

