Watch: Billy Horschel breaks down in front of media after an opening round 84 at the Memorial Tournament 2023

Professional golfer Billy Horschel was overcome with emotion today when he addressed the media following a poor first round at the Memorial Tournament 2023. Horschel couldn't hold back his tears as he addressed his performance on the course, overwhelmed with frustration and sadness.

Billy Horschel admitted that his confidence had sunk to an all-time low after receiving an unexpected score of 84. In a vulnerable moment, he admitted:

"My confidence is the lowest it's been in my entire career. I think ever in my entire golf career. It's funny, as low as it feels, it feels like I'm not that far off at the same time…"

Billy Horschel was in tears today after an opening round 84: "My confidence is the lowest it's been in my entire career. I think ever in my entire golf career. It's funny, as low as it feels, it feels like I'm not that far off at the same time…"

Billy Horschel was in tears today after an opening round 84: "My confidence is the lowest it's been in my entire career. I think ever in my entire golf career. It's funny, as low as it feels, it feels like I'm not that far off at the same time…"

The weight of Horschel's emotions was not lost on the golfing community, and a wave of support erupted from both the golfing community and social media enthusiasts.

"I would normally make fun of him but i feel for the guy, my game is in a dark place rn, i cried at bethpage black today in the woods"

"I would normally make fun of him but i feel for the guy, my game is in a dark place rn, i cried at bethpage black today in the woods"

"Tough scene, hope he pulls through it."

Concerned people offered their heartfelt wishes for Horschel during this difficult time in his life. The golfing community admires his unwavering dedication and praises him for his perseverance throughout his career.

"Billy is a class act. Good guy. He’ll get thru this."

"We’ve all felt lost hitting a golf ball but 99.99% do not have our livelihood and identity tied to our scorecard. Tough to see a human struggle like this in any profession"

"We've all felt lost hitting a golf ball but 99.99% do not have our livelihood and identity tied to our scorecard. Tough to see a human struggle like this in any profession"

The outpouring of support attests to Billy Horschel's esteem and adoration throughout his journey, reminding him that he is not alone in this battle.

"His entire career has been one of the most genuine guys on tour. He lets everyone see the real him, and that makes him easy to root for. I look forward to him "finding it" again. And he will."

"His entire career has been one of the most genuine guys on tour. He lets everyone see the real him, and that makes him easy to root for. I look forward to him "finding it" again. And he will."

"I feel for him and agree with him. All it takes is one swing to create one feel and things are good. I hope he gets it because playing golf for a living can take you to some dark places."

"I feel for him and agree with him. All it takes is one swing to create one feel and things are good. I hope he gets it because playing golf for a living can take you to some dark places."

As the Memorial Tournament continues, the attention is now on Billy Horschel, as spectators and other golfers impatiently await his comeback. With his undoubted talent and a track record of miraculous comebacks, there is widespread optimism that Horschel can overcome his current difficulties and resume his proper place among the game's top.

How it went for Billy Horschel in The Memorial Tournament 2023

Billy Horschel, the defending Memorial Tournament champion, had a day of total disappointment as his game failed from the start. Despite great aspirations for a better swing, Horschel failed to find his rhythm throughout the first round, resulting in a disappointing performance that inscribed his name in the Memorial record books for all the wrong reasons.

Billy Horschel's afternoon turned into a nightmare as he carded a terrible 12-over, the highest opening round by a reigning champion in tournament history. His 118th place finish out of 119 golfers was a far cry from his past success on the course.

Billy Horschel, who was formerly ranked as high as world No. 11, has seen his standings plummet significantly. He is currently ranked No. 35 and faces the possibility of falling much deeper down the rankings. Horschel finished the 2022 season in the top 20, but this year has been a grind, with scant success to his name.

Billy Horschel's only top-10 result came at a WGC Match Play event with a smaller field. He has struggled in larger-scale tournaments, missing the cut at major events such as the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship, and PGA Championship. His efforts at the Masters landed him in 52nd place.

