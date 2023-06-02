2023 Memorial Tournament Friday round 2 tee times explored

Day 1 of the 2023 Memorial Tournament ended with Davis Riley in the lead. The American golfer topped the leaderboard at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, after 5-under 67. He led over Englishman Matt Wallace by a stroke. Round 2 of the event will tee off on Friday at 7 am.

The event hosted by Jack Nicklaus is bound to get interesting as defending champion Billy Horschel and other top-ranked golfers look to make a mark on Day 2. Currently, players like Danny Willett, Adam Hadwin, Mark Hubbard, Shane Lowry, Austin Eckroat, David Lipsky and Jordan Spieth hold the ‘next-best’ places on the Memorial Tournament leaderboard, after tying for third at 3 under.

Memorial Tournament Friday tee times

The Memorial Tournament Day 2 play will resume on Friday at 7 am with Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges and Sam Stevens. The pairing of David Lipsky, Ben Griffin and S.H. Kim will follow suit. With Masters champion Jon Rahm in T10, Rory McIlroy in T33 and event favorite Scottie Scheffler in T59, things are bound to get interesting.

Here are the complete tee times for the Memorial Tournament round 2:

1st tee

7 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges, Sam Stevens

7:12 am - David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim

7:24 am - Adam Long, William McGirt, K.J. Choi

7:36 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Chad Ramey, Joel Dahmen

7:48 am - Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Francesco Molinari

8:00 am - Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka

8:12 am - Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert, Brandt Snedeker

8:24 am - Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings

8:36 am - Kevin Streelman, Adam Schenk, Sam Ryder

8:48 am - Kazuki Higa, Thriston Lawrence, David Micheluzzi

12:05 pm - Beau Hossler, Taylor Pendrith, Davis Thompson

12:17 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Ben An, Denny McCarthy

12:29 pm - Keith Mitchell, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh

12:41 pm - Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

12:53 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

1:05 pm - Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

1:17 pm - Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler

1:29 pm - Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Cameron Young

1:41 pm - Nick Hardy, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

1:53 pm - Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Bennett

10th tee

7:05 am - Will Gordon, Eric Cole, Ryan Fox

7:17 am - David Lingmerth, Alex Noren, Matt NeSmith

7:29 am - Luke Donald, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

7:41 am - Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

7:53 am - Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton

8:05 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

8:17 am - Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Gary Woodland

8:29 am - Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala

8:41 am - Andrew Putnam, Alex Smalley, Justin Lower

8:53 am - MJ Daffue, Nicolai Hojgaard, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

12:00 pm - Danny Willett, Peter Malnati, Robby Shelton

12:12 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Montgomery

12:24 pm - Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor

12:36 pm - Harris English, Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd

12:48 pm - Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Cam Davis

1:00 pm - Russell Henley, Lanto Griffin, Matt Kuchar

1:12 pm - Kevin Kisner, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

1:24 pm - J.J. Spaun, Luke List, Stewart Cink

1:36 pm - Jason Dufner, Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley

1:48 pm - Austin Eckroat, Bo Hoag, Chris Gotterup

The Saturday tee times for the Memorial Tournament 2023 will be updated after Day 2.

Poll : 0 votes