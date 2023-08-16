Jon Rahm reveals how Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL will appeal to the audiences - “I can’t even picture how big it’s going to be”

Much like the rest of the golf world, Jon Rahm also seems excited about Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL. The 2023 Masters Champion had earlier become one of the first players to sign for the new “tech-infused league” that will partner with the PGA Tour. He has now come out to explain how the series will appeal to the audiences.

Rahm, who owns a 14-foot golf simulator screen at his house, seems to understand the true size of TGL. Opening up on the new tech-infused golf series, the Spaniard said that he “can’t even picture” how big the 60 feet wide and 40-some feet tall screen is going to be.

Speaking about TGL, ahead of this week’s 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields near Chicago, Jon Rahm said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“From what I hear we’re going to be 35 yards from the screen and the screen is going to be 60 feet wide and 40-some feet tall. I can’t even picture how big it’s going to be.”

However, Rahm went on to note that he is yet to try the simulation setting in person.

He said:

“I’ve seen a virtual reality little video of it. I haven’t seen it in person. It’s different to what I expected. I didn’t realize how big it was going to be, which makes it a lot better.”

Jon Rahm says TGL will bring new audiences to golf

Despite the committed players not knowing many details of the event yet, the players look excited for the same. Jon Rahm sounded optimistic that TGL will bring in a new audience to golf.

He said:

“Like many sports nowadays, I think that is going to allow for probably a lot more live gambling, which is what a lot of people are trying to do nowadays when they’re watching sports.

"I think we can appeal to a different audience, and I’m looking forward to that, as well. I’ve heard a lot of great reviews and thoughts from friends of mine looking into it before they knew I was invested in it and wanting to play. I think we have the opportunity to do something very special.”

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL is set to begin in January 2024. According to the information revealed, the tech-infused series will have six teams of three PGA Tour players competing in 15 regular season Monday night matches. The series will have semifinals and final matches to decide the champion.

The short-game complex set to host the event was earlier revealed by the organizers. As per reports, the event will have a live audience as well as a 2-hour broadcast on primetime television. Interestingly, TGL also recently announced Full Swing as an official technology partner, hinting that the series featuring Woods, Rahm and Xander Schauffele among its endorsers, will feature on Netflix next season.