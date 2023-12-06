Jon Rahm’s ‘imminent’ move to LIV Golf could be announced tomorrow, deal valued at $565 million: Reports

As per the latest reports, Jon Rahm's expected move to LIV Golf is almost final and could be announced on Wednesday, December 6. The deal, which would be a significant loss for the PGA Tour, is reported to be valued at nearly $565 million.

On Tuesday, The Telegraph reported that Rahm's move to the Public Invested Fund-sponsored league is almost a done deal, and an announcement could be made in the next 24 hours. Besides, a former World No. 1 and an emerging European golfer are also expected to join him.

The Telegraph reported:

"Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup future has been thrown into doubt with speculation intensifying that he will imminently sign a record £450 million deal with LIV and join alongside another former world No 1 and one of Europe’s promising young players."

The report further stated that the Spanish superstar will have a separate new team. However, nothing has been finalized yet, and even LIV sources are yet to know the full story.

One source was quoted as saying, via The Telegraph Sport:

"I think this (Rahm's switch to LIV Golf) will happen, and that Jason Day and Adrian Meronk will also join."

Another insider didn't have any information about the negotiations, while Rahm’s staff declined to reveal anything, creating further suspicion. As per The Telegraph Sport, PIF is leading the negotiations with the World No. 3 golfer, which is why there is not much information being leaked about it.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahm's name was not announced in the potential field for The American Express, where he is a defending champion. A player is supposed to defend his title unless he is playing in another event in the given week. This move has increased speculation even further.

In recent weeks, the rumors of Jon Rahm making a move to the Saudi bracket circuit have increased substantially. Firstly, he pulled out of the inaugural season of TGL, the much-anticipated tech-fused league owned by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Then he didn't compete at the Hero World Challenge and chose to stay mum about the rumors.

Unlike the likes of McIlroy and Woods, the 11-time PGA Tour winner has not been that tough on the Saudi-backed circuit. Earlier this year, he credited the breakaway league for compelling the PGA Tour to make necessary modifications, including an increase in the purse size of its events.

The 29-year-old Spaniard had an incredible 2022–23 season on the PGA Tour, as he won four titles, the most by any player this season. Besides AmEx, his wins included the Sentry, the Genesis Invitational, and the Masters Tournament. He also played a significant role in Europe's successful campaign at the Ryder Cup in Rome.

However, the alleged switch could raise doubts about Jon Rahm's Ryder Cup prospects in the future, as he will have to pick up the DP World Tour membership and will be ineligible to be picked in the future.

Where did Jon Rahm play last? The golfer's recent performance explored

Jon Rahm was last seen competing at the DP World Tour Championship, where he was the defending champion. This year, he could finish only joint fifth after aggregating at 17 under after four days. He also finished third in the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai season-long rankings.