Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team announcement date, time and things to expect

LIV Golf is set to start its 2024 season this weekend. The Saudi-backed series is ready to tee off the new schedule with LIV Golf Mayakoba in Mexico. The three-day event will be played from Friday, February 2, to Sunday, February 4, and is set to feature all 13 teams.

While the stage for the new season is set, LIV Golf is yet to fully reveal its roster. For the unversed, Jon Rahm’s brand-new team is yet to be announced. According to reports, the new team will be unveiled on Tuesday, January 30.

Interestingly, the breakaway tour’s X (formerly Twitter) handle also teased the same. However, it didn’t set a time for the announcement.

Jon Rahm’s new LIV Golf team

The Greg Norman-led breakaway tour first revealed its plan to add a 13th team after Jon Rahm’s big-money move in December. According to reports, the reigning Masters champion jumped ships and joined LIV for a deal worth a whopping $566 million. The Spaniard was reportedly offered shares and leadership position of the new team as part of the deal.

Rahm’s new side is reportedly named Legion XIII, or Legion 13 GC. The name, which carries a historic reference, is derived from one of Julius Caesar’s units. For the unversed, the "Legio XIII Gemina" was one of the most important units during the civil war in ancient Rome between 49 BC - 45 BC.

The Legio XIII Gemina unit served the dictator during his reign in Gaul, covering today's France, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and Northern Italy regions.

Who are Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII teammates?

Earlier on Monday, European Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton moved to LIV Golf. While the move is yet to be made official, reports suggest that the former PGA Tour player will be the second big name in Legion XIII. As per claims, the Briton is said to join the likes of Caleb Surratt and Keiran Vincent in the squad.

Vincent is a Zimbabwean golfer who got promoted to LIV Golf via the LIV Golf Promotions event. The 26-year-old golfer turned professional in 2022 and was playing on the Asian Tour last season. Interestingly, he got his first professional win with the International Series Vietnam in April, which earned him a spot in the inaugural promotions tournament.

Surratt is the fourth and final name rumored to be on Rahm’s squad. He is a 19-year-old American amateur golfer, who announced his move to the Saudi-backed series earlier this month. Hailing from North Carolina, Surratt currently sits 10th on the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Surratt was also part of the US team for the 2023 Walker Cup. It’ll be interesting to see how the golfer fares under the Spanish star’s leadership if he is named in the final squad.