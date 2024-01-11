Jon Rahm’s reported LIV Golf team name draws inspiration from former Roman Empire dictator’s most vital unit

When Jon Rahm defected to LIV Golf, he was promised a few things. First was a massive salary to switch tours, but the second and perhaps forgotten aspect of his move was that he would be the captain of his own LIV team. There were 12 teams that LIV players could play for until Rahm came over, and there's now a 13th.

In fitting fashion, the number 13 plays a role in the Spaniard's team name. They're reportedly called Legion XIII, or Legion 13 GC. The name is largely derived from the "Legio XIII Gemina", one of Julius Caesar’s most important units during the civil war in ancient Rome between 49 BC - 45 BC.

The Legio XIII Gemina unit also served the dictator during his reign in Gaul, which effectively covered today's France, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and Northern Italy regions. After his time there ended, Caesar led his legion to Rome.

How can players join Jon Rahm's LIV team?

A brand new team being formed in LIV Golf is a bit unprecedented. This is the first addition to the team list since LIV's inception as most golfers got their teams when they joined and the teams have stayed the same since.

Jon Rahm will be filling his team out

Jon Rahm's new team comes just in time with the addition of free agency in LIV Golf. Players can move around and new players can join, which means there are plenty of players to fill out the reported Legion XIII's roster.

Any new players who are joining the tour can get onto Rahm's new team. Aside from them, any player who finished the season ranked from 25-44 in the points list is also able to sign with a team.

That makes them a free agent, and any team captain can recruit them to join. Rahm, in one of his first actions as a LIV member, will more than likely spend time recruiting those.

Among the available players are Pat Perez (28th, 4Aces GC), David Puig (31st, Torque GC), Matt Jones (37th, Ripper GC), Bernd Wiesberger (41st, Cleeks GC) and Graeme McDowell (42nd, Cleeks GC).

Rahm's new roster will likely be complete sooner rather than later.