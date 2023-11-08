LIV Golf transfer window and free agency: All details explored

LIV Golf continues to position itself as something very different from any other golf tour. They've just introduced a transfer window and free agency, something golf did not have till now.

Other sports have these things. Professional soccer has a transfer window, most other leagues have trade deadlines, and everything has a free agency of sorts.

Now, golf can say that too, thanks to LIV's new introduction. This is something LIV wanted to implement from the get-go for their team-oriented take on the sport, but they opted to fix other things first. Now, they have ironed out all the details for this.

Here's what we know:

What to know about the LIV Golf transfer window and free agency

Free agency and transfer windows are terms that apply to team sports. If there's no team, a player can't be signed. They also can't be traded. This is where LIV's team aspect comes into play and the PGA Tour has nothing like this.

Every event is individual, as golf always has been. However, each team's collective performance matters, too. This is a unique hybrid that separates LIV and allows them to make free agency and trades a real thing.

For free agency, the individual standings are to be broken down into three categories. The final positions determine a player's status in the league:

Lock zone: Players finishing in the top 24 are confirmed to return to the league

Open zone: Players finishing 25-44 will become free agents

Drop zone: Players finishing 45 and lower are relegated out of the league and automatically qualify for LIV Golf promotions to get back in the league.

Right now, the only five players who are eligible for an extension under these rules are Peter Uihlein (12th, 4Aces GC), Anirban Lahiri (13th, Crushers GC), Carlos Ortiz (15th, Fireballs GC), Richard Bland (20th, Cleeks GC) and Scott Vincent (22nd, Iron Heads GC). They can not accept the offer and become a free agent, though.

The second stage involves those who ignored the offer or those who were in the open zone. These players can now sign with any team. Pat Perez (28th, 4Aces GC), David Puig (31st, Torque GC), Matt Jones (37th, Ripper GC), Bernd Wiesberger (41st, Cleeks GC) and Graeme McDowell (42nd, Cleeks GC) qualify here.

If a LIV Golf team does not offer contracts to anyone, they can create an open roster spot. This can be used to:

Sign a top 24 player who entered free agency

Sign any player in the open zone

Sign or trade for a player under contract with a different team if agreed to by both teams

Sign an external player who was not a regular member of any 2023 LIV Golf team.

Players must get permission before talking with another team if they're under contract. The final aspect of all this is the promotions.

LIV is implementing relegation, which also means that players can join the league if they qualify. This allows teams to get brand-new players if there are some available.