The recent rumors regarding Jon Rahm's defection to the LIV Golf series are becoming truer by the day. Since the rumors started almost a month ago, all signs have been pointing toward the World No. 3 golfer making the switch to the LIV Golf series.

Rahm's move, reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes at a time when the Saudi Arabian PIF and PGA Tour are scrambling to fulfill their framework agreement by the end of the year, leaving the world of golf in a gray area. While Rahm had previously denied rumors of a move to the breakaway series, there have been reports that a deal for his signature has been confirmed for around $550 million.

Along with these reports, NUCLR Golf, an X (formerly Twitter) golf news account, speculated that Jon Rahm might also get his own team on the circuit called the Los Toros (The Bulls).

Phil Mickelson had reportedly commented on Jon Rahm joining the LIV Golf series a few months ago, and the rumors appear to be true. It is estimated that Rahm's switch will be announced in the coming days.

Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf is not exactly shocking

While many fans are still coming to terms with the fact that Jon Rahm might be on his way to the LIV series, it has not exactly been a shocking revelation, especially considering the rumors surrounding the move over the last few weeks.

As recently as August, Rahm had maintained that he did not intend to join the breakaway tour. Speaking via SB Nation, Rahm said:

“I laugh when people rumor me with LIV Golf. I’ve never liked the format. And I always have a good time with Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia in the practice rounds of majors... Phil respects my decision, and I respect his [choice]. Mickelson has told me that I have no reason to go play for LIV, and he has told me that multiple times.”

However, it now seems certain that Rahm will sign a multi-year deal with the LIV Series. The first signs of his departure came when he withdrew from the TGL League hosted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Soon after, when Rahm was not announced in the final lineup of the 2024 Amex Championship, it was one of the surest signs that he would be switching Tours.