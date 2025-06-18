Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf teammate names PGA Tour pro with the ‘best’ role in Happy Gilmore II

LIV Golf's rising star Caleb Surratt, who now competes alongside Jon Rahm, recently revealed his favorite part in the upcoming sequel, Happy Gilmore II. The sequel is set to release in July 2025. According to Surratt, the PGA Tour pro, Will Zalatoris, has landed the 'best' role in the film.

The 20-year-old American, who joined LIV Golf's Cleeks GC earlier this year, competes alongside two-time major winner Jon Rahm. In a conversation with ASAP Sports, Surratt talked about the quirky caddie character from the original movie:

"Q. You're looking forward to "Happy Gilmore II"?

CALEB SURRATT: I am, yeah. I've seen some little snippets of it and it looks amazing. The Will Zalatoris role is the best with the caddie --

Q. Did you like the first one?

CALEB SURRATT: Yeah, it was amazing. It was great.

Q. Your favorite golf movie? There's a bunch out there.

CALEB SURRATT: I like "Tin Cup" for comedy golf movie, but the "Greatest Game Ever Played" I think is a pretty inspiring movie."

Zalatoris even customized a wedge with the famous line, 'Mr. Gilmore, I'm your caddie,' and dressed his caddie in a lookalike bib at the Valspar championship in 2022. Happy Gilmore II is set to release on July 25, and it will feature the PGA Tour pro in a comic role.

The sequel, led by Adam Sandler, revisits Happy Gilmore as a retired golfer helping his daughter pursue her dreams. Sandler reunites with Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin) for this sequel.

The celebrities confirmed to be joining the movie include Travis Kelce, Post Malone, Eminem, Bad Bunny, Paige Spiranac, and Ben Stiller, returning as the sinister nursing home orderly, Hal L.

Added to that, Caleb Surratt joined Rahm's team at the beginning of this year. Back then, he also revealed his plans for this season.

When Caleb Surratt outlined ambitious 2025 goals with Jon Rahm's Legion XIII

As the 2025 golf season kicked off in February, Surratt set his sights high with a breakthrough into the top 100 in the official world golf ranking, two wins under his belt, and a debut at the PGA Championship.

Speaking with Golf Monthly, Suratt said:

"I have a few goals. One goal is to get in the PGA Championship. I've played four events this year (2024) that were Official World Golf-ranked, and I went up like 2200 spots, just from those four, and I've gotten to around the 280-310 number."

As of June 2025, Surratt is ranked 372nd in the official world golf ranking. In Riyadh, he has delivered an 11th-place finish and a T11 in Mexico City. He recorded a top-31 finish in Japan and made the cut in Macau on the Asian Tour's International Series.

