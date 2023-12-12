Jon Rahm’s PGA Tour suspension provides major update for three players’ 2024 status

A few days after Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf, the PGA Tour has now issued a suspension to him, meaning he will not be able to defend his titles next year, including the season opener at Sentry.
However, Rahm's suspension has emerged as a lifeline for three players, as they have become eligible to compete in several signature events.
On Monday, December 11, the PGA Tour sent a memo to its members. The memo stated, as per NBC Sports:
"In accordance with the PGA Tour tournament regulations, Jon Rahm has been notified that he is suspended and no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play due to his association with a series of unauthorized tournaments."
The memo further stated that the FedEx Cup and eligibility points would continue to update before the final eligibility is locked on December 31.
Rahm finished 18th in the FedEx Cup, but after his removal, Mackenzie Hughes, who finished 51st, earned an exemption in each of the signature events in 2024. Carl Yuan also moved one spot up to 125th, giving him an exemption for the upcoming season.
Alex Smalley is now 60th in the FedEx Cup standings, allowing him to compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational. Additionally, Paul Haley II moved to 150th to gain conditional status.
Rahm had won four titles in the 2022–23 season, including the Masters Tournament. While there will be no effect on his eligibility in the first major of the season, he is now no longer eligible to compete in PGA Tour events. Besides winning the Sentry, he is also the defending champion at the American Express and the Genesis Invitational.
On Thursday, December 7, Rahm confirmed his move to the PIF Sponsored League after weeks of speculation. Earlier, he had pulled out of the now-postponed inaugural season of the TGL. His name was also missing from the initial field for the American Express next month, where he’s a two-time winner.
Who are the top 50 players in the PGA Tour FedEx Cup standings?
Here are the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings:
- 1. Viktor Hovland
- 2. Xander Schauffele
- 3. Wyndham Clark
- 4. Rory McIlroy
- 5. Patrick Cantlay
- 6. Tommy Fleetwood
- 6. Collin Morikawa
- 6. Scottie Scheffler
- 9. Keegan Bradley
- 9. Sam Burns
- 9. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9. Max Homa
- 9. Adam Schenk
- 14. Russell Henley
- 14. Sepp Straka
- 16. Rickie Fowler
- 16. Tyrrell Hatton
- 18. Lucas Glover
- 18. Jon Rahm (Suspended)
- 20. Tony Finau
- 20. Si Woo Kim
- 20. Tom Kim
- 23. Brian Harman
- 24. Sungjae Im
- 25. Nick Taylor
- 26. Corey Conners
- 27. Jordan Spieth
- 28. Jason Day
- 29. Emiliano Grillo
- 29. Taylor Moore
- 31. Sahith Theegala
- 32. Chris Kirk
- 33. Denny McCarthy
- 34. Justin Rose
- 35. Andrew Putnam
- 36. Kurt Kitayama
- 37. Adam Svensson
- 38. Harris English
- 39. J.T. Poston
- 40. Lee Hodges
- 41. Seamus Power
- 42. Cameron Young
- 43. Eric Cole
- 44. Byeong Hun An
- 45. Adam Hadwin
- 46. Tom Hoge
- 47. Brendon Todd
- 48. Cam Davis
- 49. Patrick Rodgers
- 50. Hideki Matsuyama
- 51. Mackenzie Hughes*