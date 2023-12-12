Jon Rahm’s PGA Tour suspension provides major update for three players’ 2024 status

A few days after Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf, the PGA Tour has now issued a suspension to him, meaning he will not be able to defend his titles next year, including the season opener at Sentry.

However, Rahm's suspension has emerged as a lifeline for three players, as they have become eligible to compete in several signature events.

On Monday, December 11, the PGA Tour sent a memo to its members. The memo stated, as per NBC Sports:

"In accordance with the PGA Tour tournament regulations, Jon Rahm has been notified that he is suspended and no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play due to his association with a series of unauthorized tournaments."

The memo further stated that the FedEx Cup and eligibility points would continue to update before the final eligibility is locked on December 31.

Rahm finished 18th in the FedEx Cup, but after his removal, Mackenzie Hughes, who finished 51st, earned an exemption in each of the signature events in 2024. Carl Yuan also moved one spot up to 125th, giving him an exemption for the upcoming season.

Alex Smalley is now 60th in the FedEx Cup standings, allowing him to compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational. Additionally, Paul Haley II moved to 150th to gain conditional status.

Rahm had won four titles in the 2022–23 season, including the Masters Tournament. While there will be no effect on his eligibility in the first major of the season, he is now no longer eligible to compete in PGA Tour events. Besides winning the Sentry, he is also the defending champion at the American Express and the Genesis Invitational.

On Thursday, December 7, Rahm confirmed his move to the PIF Sponsored League after weeks of speculation. Earlier, he had pulled out of the now-postponed inaugural season of the TGL. His name was also missing from the initial field for the American Express next month, where he’s a two-time winner.

Who are the top 50 players in the PGA Tour FedEx Cup standings?

Here are the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings:

1. Viktor Hovland

2. Xander Schauffele

3. Wyndham Clark

4. Rory McIlroy

5. Patrick Cantlay

6. Tommy Fleetwood

6. Collin Morikawa

6. Scottie Scheffler

9. Keegan Bradley

9. Sam Burns

9. Matt Fitzpatrick

9. Max Homa

9. Adam Schenk

14. Russell Henley

14. Sepp Straka

16. Rickie Fowler

16. Tyrrell Hatton

18. Lucas Glover

18. Jon Rahm (Suspended)

20. Tony Finau

20. Si Woo Kim

20. Tom Kim

23. Brian Harman

24. Sungjae Im

25. Nick Taylor

26. Corey Conners

27. Jordan Spieth

28. Jason Day

29. Emiliano Grillo

29. Taylor Moore

31. Sahith Theegala

32. Chris Kirk

33. Denny McCarthy

34. Justin Rose

35. Andrew Putnam

36. Kurt Kitayama

37. Adam Svensson

38. Harris English

39. J.T. Poston

40. Lee Hodges

41. Seamus Power

42. Cameron Young

43. Eric Cole

44. Byeong Hun An

45. Adam Hadwin

46. Tom Hoge

47. Brendon Todd

48. Cam Davis

49. Patrick Rodgers

50. Hideki Matsuyama

51. Mackenzie Hughes*