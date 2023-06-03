Jon Rahm's Ryder Cup hopes smashed as Sergio Garcia withdraws amid LIV Golf Links controversy

Despite the PGA Tour's strained relationship with LIV Golf, Jon Rahm was overjoyed to be paired alongside Sergio Garcia in the 2033 Ryder Cup. The idea, however, remains a dream after Garcia resigned from the DP World Tour last month after the Tour imposed a £100,000 penalty for defecting from the series to join LIV Golf.

As Sergio Garcia was no longer allowed to compete in the Ryder Cup, Rahm was hoping that another Spaniard, Adrian Otaegui, will join him this September.

Unfortunately, his hopes were dashed when Otaegui was linked to the Saudi-backed series and was granted a four-tournament ban from the European Tour, according to The Telegraph.

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia at the 43rd Ryder Cup - Morning Foursome Matches

Adrian Otaegui was featured in the LIV Golf events last year during its mid-season. Reportedly, he has been forced to pay £240,000 in fines and also received a suspension from the European Tour.

Jon Rahm opened up about Sergio Garcia in one of his recent interviews, saying:

"I’m going to miss him. A Spanish duo in the Ryder Cup I think to me is embedded into the roots of the Ryder Cup. Look with Seve (Ballesteros) and Ollie (José María Olazábal) were able to do throughout their partnership, right. So it’s a little sad to me that politics have gotten in the way of such a beautiful event."

Jon Rahm talks about LIV golfers playing at the Ryder Cup

When it comes to the tumultuous LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm is one of the golfers who speaks very strategically. He made a wise decision by discussing the Saudi-backed series players' participation in the Ryder Cup.

Rahm talked up about LIV players in an earlier interview in January, stating there are people to make tough decisions.

"There's some people that are going to have to make some tough choices, right? A little bit of that is out of my reach. I hope the PGA of America and European Tour make a decision together," he stated at a press conference during the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

He went on to say that even if LIV golfers will not be allowed in the Ryder Cup, it will help a lot of young players to show up and can earn a chance to play on the European Tour.

"Even if they decide not to on that side, I think it's going to give an opportunity for a lot of great young players to show up and have the chance in Europe. It's just going to be an opportunity for all of them," Rahm added.

"We saw a younger U.S. team last Ryder Cup and they did what they did. So I'm hoping these younger guys who've grown up watching the Ryder Cup and seeing their idols ... it energizes the team a little in any manner and we show up there to win," he concluded.

The Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place in Rome, Italy in September. It is important to note that Sergio Garcia will join Jon Rahm at the 2023 US Open as he won the Monday qualification round last week.

Poll : 0 votes