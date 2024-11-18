Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, other LIV Golf stars reinstated on DP World Tour despite conflict- reports

Sergio Garcia, Tyrell Hatton, and several other LIV Golf players are officially members of the DP World Tour once again. The formation of LIV Golf created a rift between it and the DP World Tour, with fines being imposed on golfers who defected. Now, they're back and can seemingly compete as normal on tour.

Matt Chivers reported this on X, writing:

"Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm, Adrian Meronk, Dean Burmester, Joaquin Niemann, Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, and Lucas Herbert of LIV Golf have all taken up membership on the DP World Tour in 2025."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Hatton and Jon Rahm had been attempting to maintain their membership despite the conflicts that faced them. They, in an effort to retain Ryder Cup eligibility, had been fighting to get into DP World Tour events.

They successfully played enough events to maintain their eligibility status, and now, their future participation won't be in question. They will be joined by Adrian Meronk, Dean Burmester, Joaquin Niemann, Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, and Lucas Herbert.

This is not an exhaustive list of golfers who have or could play on the DP World Tour, and it may not be entirely comprehensive. This is a significant shift in the golf landscape, and the full implications may not be apparent yet.

Luke Donald wants LIV Golfers like Sergio Garcia to follow the rules for Ryder Cup

The pool from which Luke Donald can pick his Ryder Cup players just got a lot wider. He recently said that Sergio Garcia had expressed a desire to play again, but maintained that he and others would have to follow the expressed rules.

Sergio Garcia is back on the DP World Tour (Image via Imagn)

He said the following, via NBC Sports:

“If you fulfill the regulations and the rules that the DP World Tour set, then you’re eligible. There’s a bunch of LIV guys that play on LIV who are eligible now so that I can pick them at will.”

Now, Garcia and others are officially going to be members again, thus complying with the rules for the Ryder Cup. As such, there should be no issues with the selection of any of these players in 2025. Notably, García is reportedly going to pay his outstanding fines as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback