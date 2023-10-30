Jon Rahm is set to throw the first pitch in game 4 of MLB World Series

Jon Rahm's fame in the state of Arizona has grown remarkably. His athletic accomplishments have transcended golf and made him a public figure. So much so that this week the Spaniard will receive one of the greatest honors in American sports.

Jon Rahm has been selected to throw the ceremonial first pitch for Game 4 (October 31) of the MLB World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers. This is a ceremony for which important figures from the world of sports, politics, arts, etc. are selected.

The current Major League Baseball World Series has witnessed former MLB stars Ivan Rodriguez, Adrian Beltre, Fergie Jenkins, and former U.S. President George W. Bush throw the first pitch.

Game three will be played this Monday, October 30. It will be the first game of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Former MLB stars Luis Gonzalez and Randy Johnson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Jon Rahm's relationship with the state of Arizona dates back to his college days. Arizona State University offered Rahm a scholarship to play golf. It is said that his quality was so outstanding that recruiters offered him the scholarship without even watching him play in person.

Jon Rahm played for Arizona State University for four seasons and brought countless accolades to his school. He won 11 junior tournaments and twice won the Ben Hogan Award for the best college player in the United States. He was the first player in history to win the award twice.

After graduation, Rahm permanently relocated to Phoenix, Arizona.

Rahm at the 2023 Phoenix Open (Image via Getty).

What is the reason for Jon Rahm's growing fame?

Jon Rahm has become a highly respected figure in the world of golf. He enjoys a lot of prestige within the sport in his home country and also in the United States. The same goes for the state of Arizona.

His exceptional athletic ability contributes to his fame. In seven seasons as a professional, Rahm has won eleven events on the PGA Tour (including two Majors) and eight events on the DP World Tour.

Rahm's commitment to the sport on and off the circuit has also influenced his status as a public figure. His views on how to improve golf at both the highest and lowest levels have not gone unnoticed by fans and the media.

Rahm has also dedicated his time, effort, and resources to numerous charitable projects in both the United States and Spain. As a result, many children have had the opportunity to attain access to the game.