Jon Rahm sets record for highest earning in a single PGA Tour season

It's only the beginning of 2023, and Jon Rahm has already exceeded Scottie Scheffler's season earnings record. The Spaniard came up three strokes short of winning the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, but it was still enough to add $839,300 to his bank account.

Jon Rahm established a new standard for earning the most money on the PGA Tour in a single season. The 28-year-old golfer earned $14,462,840 in the 2022-23 season, breaking Scottie Scheffler's previous season record of $14,046,910.

Jon Rahm has had a fantastic year, winning four events, including The Masters. He received $2.7 million in prize money after winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. He then won another designated event, the Genesis Invitational Open, for $3.6 million. His earnings increased by $3.24 million as a result of his Masters victory. It is worth noting that Jon Rahm received the largest check ever at Augusta.

Rahm won The American Express and received a $1.44 million check. He won $282K for finishing seventh at the Farmers Insurance Open and $1.3 million at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Rahm finished 39th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, earning $66K in prize money. Here is a list of Jon Rahm's earnings for 2022-23:

CJ Cups: $462,000

Sentry Tournament: $2,700,000

The American Express: $1,440,000

Farmers Insurance Open: $282,750

Waste Management Open: $1,380,000

Genesis Invitational Open: $3,600,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational: $70,029

The Masters: $3,240,000

RBC Heritage Open: $335,000

Mexican Open: $839,300

What is Jon Rahm's net worth in 2023?

Jon Rahm is one of the world's wealthiest golfers, thanks to his outstanding career. Despite turning professional in 2017, he is still making a good living from his career. Jon Rahm's net worth is reported to be $20 million.

The Spanish golfer gets approximately $5.9 million in salaries and approximately $5.61 million in endorsements. According to Spotrac, his total career earnings are over $65 million.

According to the website, Jon Rahm has earned around $48 million in official tournament earnings and $1.6 million in unofficial tournament earnings. He added $11 million to his account last year. His best season earnings came in 2021, when he earned $16 million, including $7 million from official rewards and $5 million from unofficial payouts.

Aside from tournaments, Jon Rahm's fortune has grown significantly as a result of endorsements and investments. He is a brand ambassador for Rolex, Vista Jet, Silverleaf Club, and Blue Yonder.

Rahm is one of the few golfers that has inked an agreement with Mercedes Benz. Last year, he invested around $20 million in the Boston Breach and Esports teams. He sold his beautiful 3000-square-foot mansion for $1.65 million in 2021.

PGA Tour season earnings over the years

Here is a list of the highest PGA Tour earners of the season over the years:

2022: Scottie Scheffler - $13,176,910

2021: Jon Rahm - $7,705,933

2020: Justin Thomas - $7,344,040

2019: Brooks Koepka - $9,684,006

2018: Justin Thomas -$8,694,821

2017: Justin Thomas - $9,921,560

2016: Dustin Johnson - $9,365,185

2015: Jordan Spieth - $12,030,465

2014: Rory McIlroy - $8,280,096

2013: Tiger Woods - $8,553,439

2012: Rory McIlroy - $8,047,952

2011: Luke Donald - $6,683,214

2010: Matt Kuchar - $4,910,477

2009: Tiger Woods - $10,508,163

2008: Vijay Singh - $6,601,094

2007: Tiger Woods - $10,867,052

2006: Tiger Woods - $9,941,563

2005: Tiger Woods - $10,628,024

2004: Vijay Singh - $10,905,166

2003: Vijay Singh - $7,573,907

2002: Tiger Woods - $6,912,625

2001: Tiger Woods - $5,687,777

Poll : 0 votes