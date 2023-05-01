Jon Rahm sets record for highest earning in a single PGA Tour season

It's only the beginning of 2023, and Jon Rahm has already exceeded Scottie Scheffler's season earnings record. The Spaniard came up three strokes short of winning the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, but it was still enough to add $839,300 to his bank account.
Jon Rahm established a new standard for earning the most money on the PGA Tour in a single season. The 28-year-old golfer earned $14,462,840 in the 2022-23 season, breaking Scottie Scheffler's previous season record of $14,046,910.
Jon Rahm has had a fantastic year, winning four events, including The Masters. He received $2.7 million in prize money after winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. He then won another designated event, the Genesis Invitational Open, for $3.6 million. His earnings increased by $3.24 million as a result of his Masters victory. It is worth noting that Jon Rahm received the largest check ever at Augusta.
Rahm won The American Express and received a $1.44 million check. He won $282K for finishing seventh at the Farmers Insurance Open and $1.3 million at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Rahm finished 39th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, earning $66K in prize money. Here is a list of Jon Rahm's earnings for 2022-23:
- CJ Cups: $462,000
- Sentry Tournament: $2,700,000
- The American Express: $1,440,000
- Farmers Insurance Open: $282,750
- Waste Management Open: $1,380,000
- Genesis Invitational Open: $3,600,000
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: $70,029
- The Masters: $3,240,000
- RBC Heritage Open: $335,000
- Mexican Open: $839,300
What is Jon Rahm's net worth in 2023?
Jon Rahm is one of the world's wealthiest golfers, thanks to his outstanding career. Despite turning professional in 2017, he is still making a good living from his career. Jon Rahm's net worth is reported to be $20 million.
The Spanish golfer gets approximately $5.9 million in salaries and approximately $5.61 million in endorsements. According to Spotrac, his total career earnings are over $65 million.
According to the website, Jon Rahm has earned around $48 million in official tournament earnings and $1.6 million in unofficial tournament earnings. He added $11 million to his account last year. His best season earnings came in 2021, when he earned $16 million, including $7 million from official rewards and $5 million from unofficial payouts.
Aside from tournaments, Jon Rahm's fortune has grown significantly as a result of endorsements and investments. He is a brand ambassador for Rolex, Vista Jet, Silverleaf Club, and Blue Yonder.
Rahm is one of the few golfers that has inked an agreement with Mercedes Benz. Last year, he invested around $20 million in the Boston Breach and Esports teams. He sold his beautiful 3000-square-foot mansion for $1.65 million in 2021.
PGA Tour season earnings over the years
Here is a list of the highest PGA Tour earners of the season over the years:
- 2022: Scottie Scheffler - $13,176,910
- 2021: Jon Rahm - $7,705,933
- 2020: Justin Thomas - $7,344,040
- 2019: Brooks Koepka - $9,684,006
- 2018: Justin Thomas -$8,694,821
- 2017: Justin Thomas - $9,921,560
- 2016: Dustin Johnson - $9,365,185
- 2015: Jordan Spieth - $12,030,465
- 2014: Rory McIlroy - $8,280,096
- 2013: Tiger Woods - $8,553,439
- 2012: Rory McIlroy - $8,047,952
- 2011: Luke Donald - $6,683,214
- 2010: Matt Kuchar - $4,910,477
- 2009: Tiger Woods - $10,508,163
- 2008: Vijay Singh - $6,601,094
- 2007: Tiger Woods - $10,867,052
- 2006: Tiger Woods - $9,941,563
- 2005: Tiger Woods - $10,628,024
- 2004: Vijay Singh - $10,905,166
- 2003: Vijay Singh - $7,573,907
- 2002: Tiger Woods - $6,912,625
- 2001: Tiger Woods - $5,687,777