Jon Rahm shares glimpse of his "selfish life" in Rolex's “Mind Over Matter” video

Jon Rahm is one of the best golfers of the modern era. Rahm has accomplished a great deal since his professional debut and at one time he rose to the top of the world rankings. He became the first European golfer to win both the Masters and the US Open. Rahm recently gave an interview to Rolex in which he discussed golfers' lives and how they are usually selfish.Rahm emphasized that in golf, it's always 'you V/S you', and that only in this way can a golfer improve his game. The professional golfer said that being competitive with your scores can only help you improve because you are solely accountable for your entire victory or downfall. He stated:&quot;The life of a golfer is a selfish life. Even when I was young, I wasn't afraid to spend time alone. Golf is very much you versus you. You are 100% accountable of what's going on.&quot;Later in the video, Rahm added,&quot;I am very proud of what I've accomplished. But yeah, it's not always smooth sailing. When you make a mistake, you have to deal with it because it's your mistake. Golf, it teaches you a lot about yourself, whether you want to or not.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJon Rahm also discussed his mind control on the course, noting that he frequently mixes up his game out of irritation. The golfer emphasized that another crucial feature of golf is to manage your frustration and focus on the game.Jon Rahm explains how his &quot;mental coach&quot; guided himGolf: LIV Golf Spain - First Round - Source: ImagnJon Rahm has been frequently spotted losing control of his game under frustration. These situations frequently occurred while he was putting, and as a result, he lost significantly in some big tournaments. In the aforementioned interview, the golfer discussed how he dealt with the issue owing to his mental coach, who advised him to write down anything that came to mind.Rahm stated,&quot;Controlling your emotions, knowing what to focus on, knowing how to deal with the adrenaline and the heart rate and the tension. The mind is probably the factor that can make the biggest difference. So my mental coach got me to start writing what's going on, what I feel like I need to do better or what I wish I was doing.&quot;The golfer added,&quot;It's okay to get mad, but the complaining and deflecting needs to stop now. For me and for anybody that has a hard time having vulnerability in public, it's a very good way to be vulnerable with yourself without anybody finding out.&quot;Jon Rahm is currently competing on the LIV Golf circuit. His best result this season was at the LIV Golf Andalucia, where he finished in second place with a total score of 206, which is 7 under par.