Jon Rahm suffers big blow as Wyndham Clark's supposed move to LIV Golf breaks down - Reports

The chapter about Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf does not seem to have an end even with only two weeks left until the start of the season. A few days ago, rumors circulated that Wyndham Clark would be following the Spaniard to join his team. However, this will reportedly not happen.

The media outlet Flushing It, which first reported the rumor about Wyndham Clark's possible move to LIV Golf to join Jon Rahm's team, recently claimed that the alleged negotiations have collapsed.

This is what Flushing It posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Sources are now saying the transfer of Wyndham Clark to Legion XIII on the LIV Golf League might have fallen through. It’s unclear who Jon Rahm will now target at this late stage, or if the Masters Champion will go back in with another offer."

"It’s all happening with just 2 weeks left until the start of the season. Stay tuned for more updates!"

Flushing It reported on Monday, January 15, that there were negotiations between Wyndham Clark and LIV Golf for the 2023 US Open champion to take a place on Jon Rahm's team. Hours earlier, the same media outlet had also reported that young amateur Caleb Surratt would also be on the Spaniard's team.

On January 12, it was reported by LIV Golf Nation that Kieran Vincent would be the first signing for Jon Rahm's new team. Vincent won one of the three LIV Golf cards distributed at the Promotions Event.

What is known about Jon Rahm's team for the 2024 LIV Golf season?

Jon Rahm stated on The Jim Rome Show a few days ago that his team for the 2024 LIV Golf season already has a name and visual identity. However, he did not reveal more details since the league reportedly intends to make a great presentation.

Logically, the most important thing is the players who will be a part of it. Since Rahm's signing with the circuit, several players have been linked to a possible union with the Spaniard, but one after another, these rumors have been denied.

Initially, it was Tony Finau and Tyrrell Hatton, but both publicly committed to their current tours. There was also talk of Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland joining LIV. However, both reportedly stated that they are sticking to their current situations.

There were also rumors that Adri Arnaus, Rahm's compatriot and friend, would be following him to LIV Golf. However, Arnaus is reportedly committed to the DP World Tour.

The two most recent names being bandied about as part of Rahm's team are Kieran Vincent and Caleb Surratt. Vincent is committed to LIV Golf and could be one of the additions. The Zimbabwean has been a professional since 2022 and has one win on the Asian Tour. His brother Scott also belongs to LIV Golf.

As for Caleb Surratt, he is a 19-year-old amateur player currently playing collegiate golf for the University of Tennessee. The current season (2023-2024) is his sophomore year.

In collegiate golf, Surratt has played 15 tournaments with 11 top 25s, including eight Top 10s. His best result has been winning the individual title at the NCAA Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championship.

His amateur career also includes being selected to represent the United States at the 2021 Junior Ryder Cup and finishing runner-up at the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship. Surratt also represented the United States in the 2023 Walker Cup.