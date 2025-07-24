Jon Rahm is taking ‘ideas’ to enter new stream of golfing – “I've talked to Phil Mickelson, Grant Hovrat”

Jon Rahm recently revealed that he wants to enter the world of YouTube golf, but he says family and professional commitments are holding him back. The 29-year-old Spaniard shared the update during his press conference for the upcoming 2025 LIV Golf UK event held at JCB Golf & Country Club in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, England.

Rahm said(via ASAP Sports):

"I've talked to quite a few people, Bryson being one of them, at that point as the first and only player to have gone that route. I talked to him in Nashville last year, and he gave a little bit of his ideas."

"I've talked to Phil since then. I've talked to Grant Horvat. I've talked to Wesley Bryan. It's mainly come through the support when I've done videos with them and people saying how good they think I would be, and I do love it, and I think it's a lot of fun, and I do enjoy putting different parts of myself out there."

Moving forward, Rahm gave the reason that's been holding him back from starting a YouTube channel:

"The main argument, and I can't stress this enough, against doing it is that I just don't think I would have the time to balance family, golf and YouTube."

Rahm has previously appeared on YouTube alongside Grant Horvat, Wesley Bryan, and Bryson DeChambeau, who has built a large digital following. DeChambeau’s channel currently has over 2 million subscribers, while Horvat and Bryan are well-known content creators in the YouTube golf space. Apart from that, Jon Rahm is all set to return at LIV Golf UK as the defending champion. Rahm also tops the power rankings entering this tournament.

Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII tops power rankings ahead of 2025 LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf & Country Club

PGA: The 153rd Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

The 2025 LIV Golf UK is all set to begin on Friday, July 25, at the JCB Golf & Country Club in Staffordshire, United Kingdom. Returning for the second straight year, the tournament will feature 13 teams battling it out for the winner’s share from a $5 million purse.

Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII has secured the top spot on the LIV Golf power rankings, beating Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC. Jon Rahm’s team comes into the UK leg fresh off a victory at LIV Golf Andalucia. Meanwhile, Rahm finished T34 at The Open at Royal Portrush.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC finished seventh at LIV Golf Andalucia. That result pushed them down from the top of the team standings. Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC is third on the power rankings. They placed second on home turf in Spain and now sit just behind the top two teams heading into the JCB Golf & Country Club contest. Fireballs GC has delivered seven top-five finishes in 10 events this season, including three straight wins in Adelaide, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Rounding out the top five are Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC and Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC. While 4Aces are coming off a T3 finish in Spain, Torque GC had a disappointing ninth-place finish, which puts both teams in very different form heading into the UK stop.

