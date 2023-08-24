Jon Rahm tee times: When will the Masters champion tee off at the 2023 Tour Championship?

Jon Rahm will tee off at 1:49 pm ET at the 2023 Tour Championship. The 2023 Masters champion will tee off alongside 2022 FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy on Thursday, August 24 at the East Lake Golf Club.

Rahm will resume his game with a score under 6 behind McIlroy, who will start with a score of under 7. Coming off the back of a T37 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and a T31 finish at last week’s BMW Championship, the Spaniard will be eyeing a strong outing at the Tour Championship this week.

It is noteworthy that Jon Rahm comes into the final FedEx Cup playoff event as one of the favorites. The golfer has strong odds of bagging the winner's share of $18 million in prize money by beating the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings on Sunday. It’ll be interesting to see how the 28-year-old golfer fares at the event under pressure.

Here are the complete tee times for the 2023 Tour Championship (All time in ET):

11:26 am: Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

11:37 am: Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton

11:48 am: Jason Day, Sam Burns

11:59 am: Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa

12:10 pm: Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor

12:21 pm: Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

12:32 pm: Sungjae Im, Tony Finau

12:43 pm: Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

12:54 pm: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

1:05 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley

1:16 pm: Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:27 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman

1:38 pm: Lucas Glover, Max Homa

1:49 pm: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

2:00 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

Will Jon Rahm win the 2023 Tour Championship?

Jon Rahm comes into the 2023 Tour Championship with +800 odds, according to SportsLine. The Spaniard is among the top-5 favorites to bag the winner’s prize at the FedEx Cup Playoffs final.

The golfer follows the likes of FedEx Cup standings leader Scottie Scheffler (+140), 2022 FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy (+330) and last week’s BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland (+500).

Here are the complete odds list for the Tour Championship’s 30-player field (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +140

Rory McIlroy +330

Viktor Hovland +500

Jon Rahm +800

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Max Homa +2800

Xander Schauffele +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Lucas Glover +4000

Wyndham Clark +4500

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Brian Harman +4500

Rickie Fowler +7000

Russell Henley +7500

Tom Kim +11000

Sungjae Im +11000

Tony Finau +13000

Keegan Bradley +13000

Corey Conners +13000

Colin Morikawa +13000

Tyrrell Hatton +15000

Si Woo Kim +18000

Jordan Spieth +18000

Jason Day +25000

Sam Burns +30000

Taylor Moore +40000

Sepp Straka +50000

Emiliano Grillo +50000

Adam Schenk +50000

Nick Taylor +80000

It is noteworthy that Rahm has not won the Tour Championship or FedEx Cup in his career yet.