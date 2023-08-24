Jon Rahm tee times: When will the Masters champion tee off at the 2023 Tour Championship?

Jon Rahm will tee off at 1:49 pm ET at the 2023 Tour Championship. The 2023 Masters champion will tee off alongside 2022 FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy on Thursday, August 24 at the East Lake Golf Club.
Rahm will resume his game with a score under 6 behind McIlroy, who will start with a score of under 7. Coming off the back of a T37 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and a T31 finish at last week’s BMW Championship, the Spaniard will be eyeing a strong outing at the Tour Championship this week.
It is noteworthy that Jon Rahm comes into the final FedEx Cup playoff event as one of the favorites. The golfer has strong odds of bagging the winner's share of $18 million in prize money by beating the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings on Sunday. It’ll be interesting to see how the 28-year-old golfer fares at the event under pressure.
Here are the complete tee times for the 2023 Tour Championship (All time in ET):
- 11:26 am: Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka
- 11:37 am: Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:48 am: Jason Day, Sam Burns
- 11:59 am: Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa
- 12:10 pm: Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor
- 12:21 pm: Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim
- 12:32 pm: Sungjae Im, Tony Finau
- 12:43 pm: Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim
- 12:54 pm: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
- 1:05 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley
- 1:16 pm: Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1:27 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman
- 1:38 pm: Lucas Glover, Max Homa
- 1:49 pm: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm
- 2:00 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland
Will Jon Rahm win the 2023 Tour Championship?
Jon Rahm comes into the 2023 Tour Championship with +800 odds, according to SportsLine. The Spaniard is among the top-5 favorites to bag the winner’s prize at the FedEx Cup Playoffs final.
The golfer follows the likes of FedEx Cup standings leader Scottie Scheffler (+140), 2022 FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy (+330) and last week’s BMW Championship winner Viktor Hovland (+500).
Here are the complete odds list for the Tour Championship’s 30-player field (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +140
- Rory McIlroy +330
- Viktor Hovland +500
- Jon Rahm +800
- Patrick Cantlay +1600
- Max Homa +2800
- Xander Schauffele +3000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
- Lucas Glover +4000
- Wyndham Clark +4500
- Tommy Fleetwood +4500
- Brian Harman +4500
- Rickie Fowler +7000
- Russell Henley +7500
- Tom Kim +11000
- Sungjae Im +11000
- Tony Finau +13000
- Keegan Bradley +13000
- Corey Conners +13000
- Colin Morikawa +13000
- Tyrrell Hatton +15000
- Si Woo Kim +18000
- Jordan Spieth +18000
- Jason Day +25000
- Sam Burns +30000
- Taylor Moore +40000
- Sepp Straka +50000
- Emiliano Grillo +50000
- Adam Schenk +50000
- Nick Taylor +80000
It is noteworthy that Rahm has not won the Tour Championship or FedEx Cup in his career yet.