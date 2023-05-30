Jon Rahm tops PGA Tour power ranking for the Memorial Tournament 2023

Jon Rahm has topped the power rankings for the Memorial Tournament 2023, the next event on the PGA Tour. The event will take place from June 1 to 4 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The Memorial Tournament 2023 is one of the designated events on the PGA Tour this season, with a purse size of $20 million.

Following his dismal performance at the 2023 PGA Championship, Rahm skipped the Charles Schwab Challenge last week. However, given the form he has been in this year, he will be a threat to the other players at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Here's a look at the power rankings for the 2023 Memorial Tournament:

Power ranking for the Memorial Tournament 2023

1) Jon Rahm

Although Rahm had a forgettable performance at Oak Hill, where he finished T50, one shouldn't forget that he has been remarkably consistent throughout the season. The 2020 Memorial champion has eight top-10 finishes in 13 starts this season and has claimed four titles, including the 2023 Masters.

2) Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay poses with the Memorial Tournament trophy in 2021

Cantlay is the second-highest earner at Muirfield Village, with two wins (2019 and 2021) and two other top-5 finishes in six starts. Having played in 13 events this season, the 31-year-old golfer has made 12 top-25 finishes. Cantlay might make his 10th straight top-10 finish this week.

3) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler displaced Rahm as the World No. 1 with three straight top-5 finishes this month, including a runner-up finish at Oak Hill. Scheffler finished third in the 2021 Memorial Tournament, his last outing at the event.

4) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele had made five straight top 10s prior to the PGA Championship, where he ended up tied for 18th. The conditions at Muirfield Village will favor Schauffele's skillset. He has had two top 20s here in the past.

5) Rory McIlroy

After going through some forgetful weeks, Rory finished T7 at Oak Hill, and fans will expect him to only get better from there. The former World No. 1 golfer has seven top-20 finishes, including four top-10s at Muirfield Village, in 11 starts. In his last two appearances, he finished T18.

6) Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Fowler came close to winning the Memorial in 2010 and 2017 but ended up as a runner-up. Apart from two second-place finishes, he also ended up in the top 15 of the last three editions.

7) Corey Conners

Corey Conners has two top-25 finishes at the Memorial Tournament, so we can expect him to do well this year too. The 31-year-old golfer won the Valero Texas Open and finished T8 and T12 at the Wells Fargo Championship and the PGA Championship, respectively.

8) Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton is appearing at Muirfield Village only for the second time in his career. His only appearance came in 2019 when he tied for 33rd place. Upon his arrival at Memorial, he had the results of T19, T3, T5, and T15 in the last five events.

9) Shane Lowry

Lowry has been in good form this season, as he has recorded five top-25 finishes in 11 starts. He also has a good history at Muirfield Village, with two top-15 finishes.

10) Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala is gradually making his name on the PGA Tour. The 25-year-old player has recorded seven top-10s this season, including the Masters Tournament, and has made seventeen straight cuts. Last year, a 25-year-old golfer finished T5 at Muirfield Village.

