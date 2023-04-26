Jon Rahm tops PGA Tour power rankings for Mexico Open at Vidanta 

After sitting out the Zurich Classic, Jon Rahm returns to the PGA Tour this week. Having rested a week after his Masters and RBC Heritage outings, the Spaniard will tee off at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on Thursday, April 27.
Rahm will join the Mexico Open’s 144-player field, featuring eight of the top 100 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings. Being one of the only three top 50 ranked contenders at the event, the Spaniard stands a big chance to defend his title at Vallarta. World No. 16 Tony Finau and No. 25 Alex Noren are the only big competition Rahm will have at the $7.7 million prize event.
Jon Rahm tops PGA Tour power rankings for Mexico Open
According to PGA Tour experts, Jon Rahm is favorite to win the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. Coming well-rested into the event, the golfer will be seeking to successfully defend a PGA Tour title for the first time in his career. Rahm has already won four times on the circuit this season. With his current form, the only surprise would be if he fails to make the top three in the competition.
With players like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas out of the event, Rahm’s major competition comes from Tony Finau. The 33-year-old American golfer is the closest ranked player to the Spaniard on the pitch. According to experts, Finau is expected to have a strong outing with a predicted top-two finish.
Wyndham Clark sits third in the PGA Tour experts’ power rankings. Clark, who is in blazing form, only lost the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after champions Nick Hardy and Davis Riley made a late rush. One of the most improved players on the field, the 29-year-old will look to claim a victory this weekend. According to experts, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Martin, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Beau Hossler are some other names to watch at the event.
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds
Apart from the experts, the betters have also marked Jon Rahm favorite to win the Mexico Open title. The four-time winner this season comes in with +240 odds after posting a T15 finish at the RBC Heritage. Much like the power rankings, five-time PGA Tour champion Tony Finau and Wyndham Clark are the top bets at the Mexico event.
Here are the top odds of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta (as per SportsLine):
