Jon Rahm tops PGA Tour power rankings for Mexico Open at Vidanta 

After sitting out the Zurich Classic, Jon Rahm returns to the PGA Tour this week. Having rested a week after his Masters and RBC Heritage outings, the Spaniard will tee off at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on Thursday, April 27.

Rahm will join the Mexico Open’s 144-player field, featuring eight of the top 100 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings. Being one of the only three top 50 ranked contenders at the event, the Spaniard stands a big chance to defend his title at Vallarta. World No. 16 Tony Finau and No. 25 Alex Noren are the only big competition Rahm will have at the $7.7 million prize event.

Jon Rahm tops PGA Tour power rankings for Mexico Open

According to PGA Tour experts, Jon Rahm is favorite to win the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. Coming well-rested into the event, the golfer will be seeking to successfully defend a PGA Tour title for the first time in his career. Rahm has already won four times on the circuit this season. With his current form, the only surprise would be if he fails to make the top three in the competition.

With players like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas out of the event, Rahm’s major competition comes from Tony Finau. The 33-year-old American golfer is the closest ranked player to the Spaniard on the pitch. According to experts, Finau is expected to have a strong outing with a predicted top-two finish.

Wyndham Clark sits third in the PGA Tour experts’ power rankings. Clark, who is in blazing form, only lost the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after champions Nick Hardy and Davis Riley made a late rush. One of the most improved players on the field, the 29-year-old will look to claim a victory this weekend. According to experts, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Martin, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Beau Hossler are some other names to watch at the event.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds

Apart from the experts, the betters have also marked Jon Rahm favorite to win the Mexico Open title. The four-time winner this season comes in with +240 odds after posting a T15 finish at the RBC Heritage. Much like the power rankings, five-time PGA Tour champion Tony Finau and Wyndham Clark are the top bets at the Mexico event.

Here are the top odds of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta (as per SportsLine):

Jon Rahm +290

Tony Finau +850

Wyndham Clark +2100

Gary Woodland +3200

Nicolai Hojgaard +3400

Maverick Mcnealy +3400

Patrick Rodgers +3600

Alex Noren +3700

Taylor Pendrith +4100

Byeong Hun An +4800

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Stephan Jaeger +5500

Aaron Rai +5500

Ben Martin +5500

Andrew Putnam +5500

Alex Smalley +5500

S.H. Kim +6500

Robby Shelton +6500

Brandon Wu +6500

Garrick Higgo +6500

Will Gordon +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Mark Hubbard +7500

Luke List +8500

Lee Hodges +8500

Joseph Bramlett +9000

Lanto Griffin +9000

Patton Kizzire +9000

David Lipsky +9000

Francesco Molinari +9000

Chez Reavie +9000

MJ Daffue +9000

Dylan Wu +9000

Nate Lashley +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Kevin Streelman +11000

Ryan Gerard +11000

Akshay Bhatia +11000

Michael Kim +12000

Vincent Norrman +12000

Peter Malnati +12000

Erik Van Rooyen +13000

Harry Higgs +13000

Austin Eckroat +13000

Andrew Novak +13000

Scott Piercy +15000

Jimmy Walker +15000

