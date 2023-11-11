Jon Rahm and Zach Ertz celebrate their birthday with Olympic legend Michael Phelps

Spanish professional golfer Jon Rahm and American professional football tight end Zach Artz share a birthday. They were both born on November 10. The two celebrated their birthdays together, along with legendary Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and former Arizona Cardinal JJ Watt.

The reigning Masters Champion's words made it quite evident that the four athletes were close. They all call Arizona their home, and two of them even represented the NFL team.

Recently Jon Rahm shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the post, he wrote:

"What a great evening, it was an honor to celebrate Zach and my birthday with this great group of friends. Guess what the topic of conversation was."

The four superstar athletes belonged to three different sports. NFL star JJ Watt shared the same image on his own Instagram handle and wrote:

"Every sport was insulted equally at the table tonight. Happy Birthday Ertzy & Rahmbo!!"

Meanwhile, the 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps also shared the same image on his own Instagram handle. His caption read:

"Happy bday @jonrahm and @zachertz !! Great night…. Amazing food…. And some unforgettable convos"

The star-studded photograph from Jon Rahm and Zach Artz's birthday had JJ Watt who had earned the accolade of NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times in his career and the most-decorated Olympian ever Michael Phelps. Also, all four superstars' wives accompanied them.

All the women, except for Phelps' wife, are former athletes themselves. However, Nicole is not an underachiever. She was crowned Miss California USA in 2010.

Jon Rahm's wife Kelley Rahm was a track and field athlete, JJ Watt's wife Kealia Watt was the NCAA Division I champion of the women's soccer championship in 2010, and Zach Ertz's wife, Julie, was a member of the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup-winning United States.

When Michael Phelps congratulated Jon Rahm for winning the 2023 Genesis Invitational

The 28-time Olympic medalist and the former World No. 1 golfer are close friends. This was proved back in February 2023, when Michael Phelps himself shared a story on his Instagram after Jon Rahm won the 2023 Genesis Invitational.

The congratulatory post came after the Spaniard regained the top spot in the World Golf Rankings at the Riviera Golf Course. He defeated a field with the likes of Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, and many others.

Michael Phelps shared the story and wrote,

"New #1 Lfg!!! Congrats dude @jonrahm" Phelps said in the appreciation post for his friend.

Michael Phelps, who is an avid golfer, is also often spotted at the PGA Tour Pro-Am events.