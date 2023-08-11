"Jordan definitely got some debt to square up with Phil" - Fans left in splits as Spieth evades questions on Phil Mickelson's gambling revelation

Fans recently reacted to Jordan Spieth's take on six-time major champion Phil Mickelson's gambling allegation. Billy Walters has released his new book titled "Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk" in which the renowned gambler mentioned that Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion.

The surprising revelation has split the golfers into two distinct groups, one mocking Mickelson and the other ignoring the question.

On Thursday, August 10, Jordan Spieth was asked in a press conference ahead of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship to comment on Phil Mickelson's gambling. The American golfer statistically ignored the question saying he can't comment on it.

"I mean, I would say people were maybe a bit surprised at the amount of -- I haven't really seen a whole lot on it. I just saw what some people sent me and stuff, and it was so quick this morning that even if I wanted to comment, I don't think it's a good idea," Speith said.

The NUCLR golf posted a video of Spieth's press conference on Twitter with the caption:

"Jordan Spieth was gonna say something more then reversed course when asked about Phil."

Fans jumped to the comments section to mock Speith, suggesting that the American, like the lefty, may have some debts. One user stated:

"Jordan definitely got some debt to square up with Phil."

Another user wrote that Jordan Spieth has a class unlike Rory McIlroy, who took a jibe at Phil Mickelson.

"Spieth has class, Rory would do well to take notes. It’s crazy how much the golf world is taking shots at Phil for gambling yet Tiger can do the things he has done and everyone treats him like a god," he wrote.

"The outcome cost me my freedom"- Billy Walters slammed Phil Mickelson in his book

Billy Walters, one of America's top gamblers, was influenced by Mickelson's gambling tendencies. In 2014, he stopped his betting agreement with the golfer.

Mickelson was a relief defendant in the gamblers inside the Trading case in 2016. But the legendary golfer was never accused, whereas Walter was sentenced to five years in prison.

Walters stated that if Phil Mickelson had told the truth, he could have avoided the jail sentence. He wrote in his book:

"All Phil had to do was publicly say it. He refused. The outcome cost me my freedom, tens of millions of dollars and a heartbreak I still struggle with daily. While I was in prison, my daughter committed suicide — I still believe I could have saved her if I’d been on the outside.”

Golf author Alan Shipnuck also tweeted about Walter's new book. Shipnuck mentioned that Walters has receipts of Phil Mickelson's gambling. He wrote:

"I have read Billy Walters’s autobiography GAMBLER. Can’t say anything specific (yet!) since I had to sign an NDA but he’s quite a character and it’s a wild read. Walters devotes 2 chapters to his ex-friend Mickelson. He has all the receipts on Phil’s sports betting and HOLY SHIT!"

It is pertinent to note that Phill Mickelson reportedly paid off his gambling debts.