“Jordan Speak?” – Fans hilariously respond to PGA Tour’s player picture quiz at AT&T Byron Nelson

PGA Tour played a little quiz with fans at AT&T Byron Nelson and asked them to recognize golfers after seeing their old photographs. Some of the responses from the fans were absolutely hilarious.

The inspiration for this quiz came from the National Football League, as it revealed its upcoming season's schedule on Thursday. Several NFL teams released the news of their upcoming opponents with interesting videos.

One of the best videos was posted by the Tennessee Titans, where they showed images of NFL team logos to several fans and asked them to identify these teams. PGA took some inspiration from the video and played a little quiz with golf fans.

A fan thought Jon Rahm was Dom. Another fan thought Viktor Hovland was "Jordan Speak". Then she 'corrected' herself and called him:

"Jordan Spike."

Now it was the turn of Max Homa's picture. A fan responded after thinking for a while:

"I'd probably say it is Viktor Hovland."

One lady was shown Justin Thomas' photograph. This was her answer:

"See we love Scottie and we love Spieth, and it's neither of those. It's not in my golfer knowledge."

After a pause, she answered:

"He kind of looks like John."

The last photograph was of Joel Dahmen, but fans failed to guess this one correctly too.

"We'll go with Justin Thomas."

Who leads 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson after day 2? Leaderboard explored

Scheffler at AT&T Byron Nelson - Round Two

Scheffler has amassed a total of -14 after two rounds of the AT&T Byron Nelson, after posting another 64 on Thursday. He has now moved to the top of the leaderboard from T4. He currently holds a narrow one-stroke lead over Ryan Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes.

Scheffler got a series of birdies on the second day of the AT&T Bryon Nelson. Palmer moved two steps from Thursday after a 7-under on Friday. He holed seven birdies in the second round.

Si Woo Kim was in the fourth position, while Richy Werenski was placed fifth at AT&T Byron Nelson. Jason Day tied with Zecheng Dou, Harrison Endycott, Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Norlander, CT Pan, Scott Piercy, and Sam Stevens, all finishing with a score of under 9, sharing the sixth spot.

Here's the AT&T Byron Nelson leaderboard after round 2:

T1 Scottie Scheffler: -14

T2 Mackenzie Hughes: -13

T2 Ryan Palmer: -13

T4 Si Woo Kim: -11

T5 Richy Werenski: -10

T6 Jason Day: -9

T6 Harrison Endycott: -9

T6 Hideki Matsuyama: -9

T6 Henrik Norlander: -9

T6 Cheng-Tsung Pan: -9

T6 Scott Piercy: -9

T6 Sam Stevens: -9

T6 Dou Zecheng: -9

T14 Byeong Hun An: -8

T14 Sangmoon Bae: -8

T14 Greg Chalmers: -8

T14 Eric Cole: -8

T14 Austin Eckroat: -8

T14 Seong Hyeon KIM: -8

T14 Sung-hoon Kang: -8

T14 Seung-Yul Noh: -8

T14 Vincent Norrman: -8

T14 Sean O'Hair: -8

T14 Doc Redman: -8

T14 Adam Scott: -8

T26 Joseph Bramlett: -7

T26 Trevor Cone: -7

T26 Doug Ghim: -7

T26 James Hahn: -7

T26 Tyrrell Hatton: -7

T26 Patton Kizzire: -7

T26 Matt Kuchar: -7

T26 Seamus Power: -7

T26 Chris Stroud: -7

T26 Jimmy Walker: -7

T36 Aaron Baddeley: -6

T36 Parker Coody: -6

T36 Will Gordon: -6

T36 Scott Harrington: -6

T36 Garrick Higgo: -6

T36 Tom Hoge: -6

T36 Kelly Kraft: -6

T36 Luke List: -6

T36 Justin Lower: -6

T36 William McGirt: -6

T36 Augusto Nunez: -6

T36 Roger Sloan: -6

