Jordan Spieth begins ‘two week countdown’ for an exciting event

Jordan Spieth has started the countdown for his annual Spieth & Friends charity event, which is set to return later this month. The three-time major champion’s foundation, the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation (JSFF), will host the fundraiser on October 23, 2025, at Topgolf at The Colony in Texas.

Ad

The event raises money to support military veterans, children with disabilities, junior golf programs, and pediatric cancer research. Spieth took to Instagram on Friday, October 10, resharing a post from the JSFF and adding:

“Two week countdown!!”

A screenshot of Jordan Spieth's Instagram story (via @jordanspieth)

The JSFF’s Instagram post thanked AT&T, the event’s title sponsor, writing:

Ad

Trending

“Less than 2 weeks until Spieth & Friends! Big thanks to @att for making it all happen! 🙌 From the @chrisyoungmusic concert on the @topgolf field to our online auction with something for everyone, we’re so grateful for their support in connecting our community. Don’t miss out - grab your tickets and check out the raffle- link in bio! #SpiethAndFriends“

Ad

This year’s concert will feature Chris Young performing up close for fans. Last year, country singer Jordan Davis took the stage to celebrate the foundation’s 10th anniversary.

Tickets for Spieth & Friends are available on the foundation’s website, starting at $75 for general admission and ranging up to $7,500 for Bay Sponsor packages. Spieth’s partnership with AT&T dates back to 2014, when he signed a multi-year partnership with the telecommunications company.

Ad

Jordan Spieth’s Crush It! Cup returns as his foundation surpasses $10 million in donations

Jordan Spieth’s Crush It! Cup youth tournament will make its return next month, continuing his foundation’s mission to support young golfers and local communities. The second edition of the event is scheduled for November 17 at Gleneagles Golf & Country Club in Plano, Texas, in collaboration with Invited, one of the country’s largest private club operators.

Ad

The tournament debuted in 2024 and provides junior golfers from Invited clubs with an opportunity to raise money for the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation (JSFF) through a golf marathon-style fundraiser. Last year’s event featured 36 players and brought in over $250,000 with Invited’s support. This fall, 40 juniors from 57 clubs in 18 states will compete, having collectively played more than 15,000 holes and raised $118,000 over the summer.

Spieth told D Magazine that he’s encouraged by how the event has grown in just one year.

Ad

“If more kids get involved and keep pushing each other to play more holes, while also learning about philanthropy and integrity, I think we’ll surpass the $250,000 milestone this year. That’s what we’ll strive for year after year,” he said.

The return of the Crush It! Cup also comes as the foundation passes a major milestone of $10 million in total giving since its launch a decade ago.

Ad

“That was our first endowment, and hopefully the first of many. The idea is to build long-term partnerships with organizations we really believe in,” he added.

Looking ahead, Spieth said improving access to junior golf remains a focus. While the Crush It! Cup is centered around Invited clubs, the foundation is exploring ways to reach more communities through new programs, indoor facilities, and partnerships with other athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More