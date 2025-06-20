Jordan Spieth ‘bummed’ by ‘random one-off’ injury ruling him out of Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth was caught off-guard by a back injury on Day 1 of the Travelers Championship 2025. Sadly, the ace golfer gave in and withdrew from the event at TPC River Highlands, his first-ever WD in 297 PGA Tour starts. Following the decision, the three-time Major champion admitted being ‘bummed’ by the ‘random one-off’ injury.

For the unversed, the Travelers Championship is the first Signature Event of the PGA Tour season Spieth managed to qualify without a sponsor's invite. Having had the party in Cromwell ruined by the injury, the 13-time PGA Tour winner said it was “totally random.” The 31-year-old even dubbed it an “incredibly frustrating” situation as it was the first event he felt ‘confident’ in all season.

He admitted having ‘little things’ in the past like his hip issue but reiterated that the back injury on Thursday was “random.”

Speaking after withdrawing from the Travelers Championship, Jordan Spieth said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, it's incredibly frustrating because this was 10 out of 12 for me and I was looking at this being the strongest one, and I was very confident about that. Everything I had done in practice and the pro-am showed me it's going to be a really good event. It's just a very weird circumstance. It's disappointing… Yeah, it's a bummer. It's a bummer at this event, obviously.

I've had little things here or there that everybody has, a hip thing here for a day or two, just random stuff. It was just totally random... Like if I was anxious or whatever that would have caused anything to tighten up, it would have been last week, and I had none of that here… I think it was just a random one-off that unfortunately got worse and bad enough on a Thursday that I didn't feel like I could continue.”

Spieth furthermore dubbed it a “relaxing week” until he was forced to withdraw.

Jordan Spieth updates injury details on X

For the unversed, Jordan Spieth only managed to get through 12 holes at TPC River Highlands before the pain got to him. The ace golfer, who has never recorded a WD in his entire career up until Thursday (June 19), made a social media post explaining the issue. The 2015 Masters champion first took to X to admit he experienced a tightening in his right scap during warmup on Thursday.

He claimed pushing through it but was eventually forced to give in. The ace golfer added that he “hated” pulling out of Travelers Championship, an event he ‘loves.’

Jordan Spieth wrote on X:

“During warmup, my right scap tightened and despite trying to push through, pain spread to my neck and upper back. By 13 tee, I realized I had to stop. I’ve never had to WD before, and hate that it happened at Travelers Championship - a tournament I love. Thanks everyone for the support!”

It is pertinent to note that Jordan Spieth’s heavy schedule also isn’t to blame for the injury. The golfer himself addressed his busy event calendar and said he “was not overdone” and “didn't feel stress coming into this.”

While the injury doesn’t seem too serious to affect his season, his withdrawal from the last Signature Event of the season may take a toll in his Ryder Cup standings. The former US team star sat 22nd in the list for Keegan Bradley's squad.

