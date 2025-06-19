Who is leading the 2025 Travelers Championship after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Travelers Championship is underway at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The first round saw stellar performances from the 71-man field to create a fully stacked leaderboard on Thursday, June 19.
Austin Eckroat and Scottie Scheffler both fired up astounding 8-under par 62 rounds each to take an early lead in the last Signature event of the 2025 PGA Tour season. After the opening round's play, the two American golfers share the lead at the 2025 Travelers Championship by a two-stroke margin.
Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, and Keegan Bradley posted 6-under par 64 rounds each. The PGA Tour trio is tied for third place at the 2025 Travelers Championship. Cameron Young follows in this solo sixth place with a 5-under par 65 score.
Eight golfers share the seventh place at the 2025 Travelers Championship, including Jason Day and Viktor Hovland. They all bear an 18-hole score of 4-under par 66.
2025 Travelers Championship Round 1 leaderboard
Here's a look at the leaderboard following the conclusion of the first round of the 2025 Travelers Championship (via PGA Tour):
- T1 - Austin Eckroat (-8)
- T1 - Scottie Scheffler (-8)
- T3 - Wyndham Clark (-6)
- T3 - Rory McIlroy (-6)
- T3 - Keegan Bradley (-6)
- 6 - Cameron Young (-5)
- T7 - Davis Riley (-4)
- T7 - Nick Taylor (-4)
- T7 - Jason Day (-4)
- T7 - Adam Hadwin (-4)
- T7 - Max Greyserman (-4)
- T7 - Tommy Fleetwood (-4)
- T7 - Viktor Hovland (-4)
- T7 - Brian Harman (-4)
- T15 - Tom Kim (-3)
- T15 - Sam Burns (-3)
- T15 - Ben Griffin (-3)
- T15 - Harris English (-3)
- T15 - Gary Woodland (-3)
- T15 - Patrick Cantlay (-3)
- T15 - Sungjae Im (-3)
- T15 - Alex Noren (-3)
- T15 - Justin Thomas (-3)
- T15 - Collin Morikawa (-3)
- T15 - Luke Clanton (-3)
- T26 - Kevin Yu (-2)
- T26 - Joe Highsmith (-2)
- T26 - Max Homa (-2)
- T26 - Davis Thompson (-2)
- T26 - Stephan Jaeger (-2)
- T26 - Michael Kim (-2)
- T26 - Russell Henley (-2)
- T26 - Taylor Pendrith (-2)
- T26 - Eric Cole (-2)
- T26 - Aaron Rai (-2)
- T36 - Harry Hall (-1)
- T36 - Byeong Hun An (-1)
- T36 - Ryan Fox (-1)
- T36 - Lucas Glover (-1)
- T36 - Denny McCarthy (-1)
- T36 - Hideki Matsuyama (-1)
- T36 - Xander Schauffele (-1)
- T43 - Bud Cauley (E)
- T43 - Tom Hoge (E)
- T43 - Rickie Fowler (E)
- T43 - Maverick McNealy (E)
- T43 - Ryan Gerard (E)
- T43 - Thomas Detry (E)
- T43 - Akshay Bhatia (E)
- T43 - Andrew Novak (E)
- T51 - Mackenzie Hughes (+1)
- T51 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+1)
- T51 - Matthieu Pavon (+1)
- T51 - Robert MacIntyre (+1)
- T51 - Ludvig Aberg (+1)
- T51 - Daniel Berger (+1)
- T51 - Cam Davis (+1)
- T51 - Si Woo Kim (+1)
- T51 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+1)