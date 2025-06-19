Who is leading the 2025 Travelers Championship after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Travelers Championship is underway at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The first round saw stellar performances from the 71-man field to create a fully stacked leaderboard on Thursday, June 19.

Ad

Austin Eckroat and Scottie Scheffler both fired up astounding 8-under par 62 rounds each to take an early lead in the last Signature event of the 2025 PGA Tour season. After the opening round's play, the two American golfers share the lead at the 2025 Travelers Championship by a two-stroke margin.

Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, and Keegan Bradley posted 6-under par 64 rounds each. The PGA Tour trio is tied for third place at the 2025 Travelers Championship. Cameron Young follows in this solo sixth place with a 5-under par 65 score.

Ad

Trending

Eight golfers share the seventh place at the 2025 Travelers Championship, including Jason Day and Viktor Hovland. They all bear an 18-hole score of 4-under par 66.

2025 Travelers Championship Round 1 leaderboard

Here's a look at the leaderboard following the conclusion of the first round of the 2025 Travelers Championship (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Austin Eckroat (-8)

T1 - Scottie Scheffler (-8)

T3 - Wyndham Clark (-6)

T3 - Rory McIlroy (-6)

T3 - Keegan Bradley (-6)

6 - Cameron Young (-5)

T7 - Davis Riley (-4)

T7 - Nick Taylor (-4)

T7 - Jason Day (-4)

T7 - Adam Hadwin (-4)

T7 - Max Greyserman (-4)

T7 - Tommy Fleetwood (-4)

T7 - Viktor Hovland (-4)

T7 - Brian Harman (-4)

T15 - Tom Kim (-3)

T15 - Sam Burns (-3)

T15 - Ben Griffin (-3)

T15 - Harris English (-3)

T15 - Gary Woodland (-3)

T15 - Patrick Cantlay (-3)

T15 - Sungjae Im (-3)

T15 - Alex Noren (-3)

T15 - Justin Thomas (-3)

T15 - Collin Morikawa (-3)

T15 - Luke Clanton (-3)

T26 - Kevin Yu (-2)

T26 - Joe Highsmith (-2)

T26 - Max Homa (-2)

T26 - Davis Thompson (-2)

T26 - Stephan Jaeger (-2)

T26 - Michael Kim (-2)

T26 - Russell Henley (-2)

T26 - Taylor Pendrith (-2)

T26 - Eric Cole (-2)

T26 - Aaron Rai (-2)

T36 - Harry Hall (-1)

T36 - Byeong Hun An (-1)

T36 - Ryan Fox (-1)

T36 - Lucas Glover (-1)

T36 - Denny McCarthy (-1)

T36 - Hideki Matsuyama (-1)

T36 - Xander Schauffele (-1)

T43 - Bud Cauley (E)

T43 - Tom Hoge (E)

T43 - Rickie Fowler (E)

T43 - Maverick McNealy (E)

T43 - Ryan Gerard (E)

T43 - Thomas Detry (E)

T43 - Akshay Bhatia (E)

T43 - Andrew Novak (E)

T51 - Mackenzie Hughes (+1)

T51 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+1)

T51 - Matthieu Pavon (+1)

T51 - Robert MacIntyre (+1)

T51 - Ludvig Aberg (+1)

T51 - Daniel Berger (+1)

T51 - Cam Davis (+1)

T51 - Si Woo Kim (+1)

T51 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More