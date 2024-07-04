Jordan Spieth claims getting charter flights to Scottish Open ‘had nothing to do’ with him playing the John Deere Classic

Jordan Spieth is gearing up to compete in the 2024 John Deere Classic. The 53rd edition of the tournament will be played at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from July 4 to 7.

Next week, he'll be playing at the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom. In the pre-tournament press conference, the former World No. 1 was asked if he was going to be on a charter flight to the Scottish Open and if that had influenced his decision to play at the John Deere Classic.

Spieth answered (via Ten Golf):

"That had nothing to do with me playing this week at all." (14:27)

Jordan Spieth further said that the perk of flying from wherever the players wanted to play in the tournament was immense, however, it didn't influence his participation. He said it's amazing that the players can go in charter flights from Davenport, Iowa to Edinburgh, Scotland for the Scottish Open.

Spieth further said (via Ten Golf):

"So it absolutely is great that it's been done like that whether it was to the Scottish or the Open but especially to the Scottish where you're not getting guys to go to a Major that seems easier. It's a great perk but it made no difference in me playing next week or playing this week." (14:50)

Spieth had his maiden PGA Tour victory at the 2013 John Deere Classic at the age of 19. He won the tournament in a playoff with a par on the fifth extra hole against David Hearn and Zach Johnson. He made history as the first teenage champion since 1931 on the PGA Tour. Spieth won the tournament again in 2015 in a playoff with a par on the second extra hole against Tom Gillis.

Jordan Spieth said it feels like a "second home" at the 2024 John Deere Classic

In the pre-tournament press conference, Jordan Spieth further talked about how excited he was to play at the John Deere Classic. He said (via PGA Tour):

“I was pretty excited about the idea that I would be coming back the Deere this year, but now that we’re here, it’s crazy. It really does feel like a second home. It's been really, really cool, the reception I received. I don’t have support like this anywhere outside of (his hometown) of Dallas-Forth Worth."

Since Spieth has won the tournament twice before, tournament director Andrew Lehman said that his participation after nine years has led to increased ticket sales. Lehman said (via PGA Tour):

"In the 24 hours after he committed two weeks ago, ticket sales went gangbusters. To have him back after nine years, there’s a buzz around the grounds. There's a buzz in the community."

Jordan Spieth has had a mixed 2024 season so far. He has had three top-10 finishes and several missed cuts this year. His notable finishes came at the Sentry and WM Phoenix Open where he finished third and T6, respectively.

Let's take a look at Jordan Spieth's 2024 performance this year:

The Sentry: 3

3 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T39

T39 WM Phoenix Open: T6

T6 The Genesis Invitational: Disqualified

Disqualified Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T30

T30 THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut

Missed Cut Valspar Championship: Missed Cut

Missed Cut Valero Texas Open: T10

T10 Masters Tournament: Missed Cut

Missed Cut RBC Heritage: T39

T39 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: Missed Cut

Missed Cut Wells Fargo Championship: T29

T29 PGA Championship: T43

T43 Charles Schwab Challenge: T37

T37 the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: Missed Cut

Missed Cut U.S. Open: T41

T41 Travelers Championship: T63

