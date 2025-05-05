Jordan Spieth claims he 'was definitely better' than Scottie Scheffler not long ago - "I'm jealous of anyone that wins any week"

Jordan Spieth wrapped up the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson with an impressive final-round 62. It marked his lowest round on the PGA Tour since 2021, but it wasn’t enough to catch Scottie Scheffler, who closed with a 63 to secure his first win of the 2025 season.

Spieth finished fourth at 19-under, 12 shots behind Scheffler. Despite his strong finish, the three-time major winner extended his winless streak, with his last victory dating back to the 2022 RBC Heritage. After the round, Spieth acknowledged the World No. 1’s form was inspiring, saying (via Patrick McDonald on X):

“It wasn’t that long ago I was definitely better than him. And then now I’m definitely not right now. And I hate admitting that about anybody.”

“I’m not jealous of, like, him winning this event over any other. I’m jealous of anyone that wins any week. And, you know, I want to be the person there. And that’s my drive,” he added.

Both Scheffler and Spieth hail from Dallas and played together in the opening two rounds.

So far in 2025, Jordan Spieth has competed in 10 PGA Tour events with three top-10 finishes. He missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational and is still searching for his first win of the season.

Scottie Scheffler, in comparison, has played nine events in 2025, with one win, one runner-up finish, and six top-10s.

Jordan Spieth looks to complete career Grand Slam at PGA Championship 2025

Jordan Spieth will get another chance to complete his career Grand Slam at the 2025 PGA Championship, which will be held at Quail Hollow Club later this month. This will be his ninth attempt to win the major and join the list of players who have won all four men’s majors.

Spieth's goal comes just a month after Rory McIlroy completed his career Grand Slam at the 2025 Masters Tournament. Spieth said about McIlroy (via Golf Digest):

“Not only did he complete it, but the time it took to complete it, it was obviously a very challenging week for him. It was harder maybe than anybody ever trying to win a Masters, and to be that far from his most recent major [victory] as well, and then to go do it, it was very inspiring."

Spieth said he feels good about his game heading into the tournament. He added that he’s comfortable playing on Bermuda grass and that his ball striking has been improving since his surgery.

Before the PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth will compete at the Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club, scheduled for May 8–11.

